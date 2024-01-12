Accused attempted to kill gangster Mohol on December 15: Pune Police

During the investigation into the murder of Sharad Mohol, it has come to light that the six accused attempted to kill the gangster on December 15, said police. On January 5, Sharad Mohol was gunned down by three assailants-- Sahil Polekar (20), Vitthal Gandale (34), and Namdeo Kangude (35) near his residence in the Sutardara area, Kothrud. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accused had gathered at his residence in Kothrud with the intention of killing him, but due to the unexpected presence of several other gang members around Mohol, they postponed their plan.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Later, on January 5, Mohol was gunned down by three assailants-- Sahil Polekar (20), Vitthal Gandale (34), and Namdeo Kangude (35) near his residence in the Sutardara area, Kothrud.

Other accused arrested in the case include Amit alis Amar Maruti Kangude (24), Chandrakant Shahu Shelke (22), Vinayak Santosh Gavahankar (20). Also, Ravindra Vasantaro Pawar (40), and Sanjay Rambhau Udan (43), who are practising lawyers at Shivajinagar court and members of the Pune district bar council have been arrested in the case.

A senior police officer requesting anonymity said, “The six accused had gathered to kill Mohol on December 15, but due to the presence of a large number of gang members around Mohol at his residence they decided to postpone the plan.’’

According to him, the accused had hatched Mohol’s murder plan long ago because they had purchased four firearms out of which three were seized by the police.

The accused deliberately shot dead Mohol under CCTVs in order to create terror among the locality.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Sunil Tambe, said “Accused shot dead Mohol under CCTVs so that they can create terror and fear in the society.”