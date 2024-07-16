‘Accused on the run, their phones switched off’: Police after IAS officer’s parents booked

Pune: The police on Monday said that the parents of trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar are on the run as they have not responded to visits made at their residence in Aundh on Saturday and Sunday. Residence of probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar, at Baner, in Pune district. The police on Monday said that the parents of Puja are on the run as they have not responded to visits made at their residence in Aundh on Saturday and Sunday. (PTI)

On Friday, an FIR was filed against Puja’s parents — Dilip Khedkar and Manorama Khedkar — and five others for allegedly brandishing a gun and threatening farmers over a land dispute at Dhadawali in Mulshi area on June 5, 2023, after a video of the incident went viral.

“The accused are on the run. We are trying to contact them, but their phones are switched off. We had to return from the gates of their residence as nobody responded to repeated calls,” said Pankaj Deshmukh, Pune Superintendent of Police (Rural).

A team of Paud Police Station on Friday visited Dhadwali village and recorded statements of witnesses and conducted panchanama procedures.

Manoj Yadav, inspector, Paud Police Station said, “We tried to call the Khedkar family, but there was no response. Our team visited their residence in Aundh on Sunday, but no one was present.”

Deshmukh said, “Various teams have been formed to locate the persons.”

According to Sachin Pujari, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Haveli division, officials have gathered addresses of three residences of the Khedkar family. “The accused have not applied for an anticipatory bail,” he said. The Pune rural police have sent the alleged video and mobile for forensic analysis.

Despite attempts, Manorama and Dilip could not be reached for comments, while Puja said, “I am not authorised to speak on any issue due to the government rules.”

In the viral video, the mother was seen brandishing a firearm and purportedly threatening villagers in Mulshi taluka.

After a probe, a case was filed against the accused under Sections 323, 504, 506, 143, 144, 147, 148, and 149 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 3 (25) of the Arms Act.

The family, however, claimed through their lawyer that the gun seen in the video was used to avoid further escalation of the argument and in self-defence. They also said that they have valid permissions for possession of the weapon.