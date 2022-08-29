Accused, supporters take out motorcycle rally in June, case filed in August
Pimpri Chinchwad police say they were unaware of the rally and so there was a delay in registering a case
Nigdi police have arrested gangster Jeevan Satpute and registered a case against his supporters for illegally organising a motorbike rally on June 17 to mark his release from jail. A case regarding the incident was registered on August 23.
After the incident, a video of the rally was widely circulated on various social media platforms. Pimpri Chinchwad police say they were unaware of the rally and so there was a delay in registering a case.
According to police, Satpute is a member of notorious gangster Sonya Kalbhor’s gang in Pimpri-Chinchwad. On 17 June his supporters held a motorbike rally in Akurdi to mark his release from jail. Around 30-40 motorcyclists participated in the rally.
The purpose of the rally was to spread terror among locals, said police.
Raghunath Unde, senior police inspector of Nigadi police station, said, “We have registered a case and arrested Satpute.’’ However, when asked about the delay in filing a complaint, Unde said they were unaware of the incident.
Nigdi police have registered a case and booked the accused and his supporters’ under Section 37 (1) (3) of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951 and 135 (whoever disobeys an order lawfully made).
Earlier, in March 2021 a similar rally was organised to celebrate the release of gangster Gajanan Marne on the Pune-Mumbai expressway. During the rally, his supporters created a ruckus on the expressway. Immediately after the rally cops arrested Marne and his supporters.
