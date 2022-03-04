Accused to pay 15.5 crore to bank by March 17 in land mortgage cheating case

PUNE Aniruddha and Pallavi Joshi, the two accused in the ₹9 crore land mortgage cheating case at Sinhgad road police station, through their counsel, have informed the Bombay High Court that they shall make a payment of ₹15.5 crore to Bank of Baroda on or before March 17.

The accused had moved the Bombay High Court after District judge PP Jadhav rejected their anticipatory bail application on February 2.

High Court Judge C. V Bhadang in his order dated March 2 stated, “Heard learned counsel for the parties. The learned counsel for the applicants states that as per email dated March 2, 2022 the platinum visa has been granted. The learned counsel for the applicants on instructions states that the applicants shall make the payment of ₹15.5 crore to the Bank of Baroda on or before 17 March 2022. The statement so made is accepted. Stand over to March 22, 2022. It is made clear that if the amount is not deposited by that date the applications shall be heard on its own merits. Interim protection already operating, if any, to continue till next date ,” the order stated.