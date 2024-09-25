Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Sep 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Acquire unused land at Mulshi dam for public projects: Ajit Pawar

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 25, 2024 06:50 AM IST

Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar has instructed senior officials to acquire unused land around Mulshi dam for setting up basic infrastructure for villagers

Pune: Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar has instructed divisional commissioner and district commissioner to acquire unused land around Mulshi dam for setting up basic infrastructure for villagers.

Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar has instructed senior officials to acquire unused land around Mulshi dam for setting up basic infrastructure for villagers. (HT FILE)
Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar has instructed senior officials to acquire unused land around Mulshi dam for setting up basic infrastructure for villagers. (HT FILE)

“Tata Power that owns most of the land has been requested to hand over the unused property for public facilities like building crematorium and water tanks. The firm is yet to handed over to land to the state government,” said Pawar at the meeting attended by Pune district officials and Tata Power representatives at Mantralaya on Monday.

Pawar asked the administration to take steps to increase tourism facilities at Mulshi.

The state government had given permission to increase the height of Mulshi dam by 1 metre and additional water collected will be used for drinking and irrigation purposes. Around 80 per cent of land at Mulshi dam is owned by Tata Power and rest belongs to private parties.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On