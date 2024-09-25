Acquire unused land at Mulshi dam for public projects: Ajit Pawar

Pune: Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar has instructed divisional commissioner and district commissioner to acquire unused land around Mulshi dam for setting up basic infrastructure for villagers. Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar has instructed senior officials to acquire unused land around Mulshi dam for setting up basic infrastructure for villagers. (HT FILE)

“Tata Power that owns most of the land has been requested to hand over the unused property for public facilities like building crematorium and water tanks. The firm is yet to handed over to land to the state government,” said Pawar at the meeting attended by Pune district officials and Tata Power representatives at Mantralaya on Monday.

Pawar asked the administration to take steps to increase tourism facilities at Mulshi.

The state government had given permission to increase the height of Mulshi dam by 1 metre and additional water collected will be used for drinking and irrigation purposes. Around 80 per cent of land at Mulshi dam is owned by Tata Power and rest belongs to private parties.