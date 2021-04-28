Action against 571 lockdown violators in the last 23 days

The Pune police have taken action against 571 persons in the last 23 days, for violating lockdown rules.

A case has been registered against the violators under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“This year people are following the Covid guidelines as compared to the previous year, Therefore, the police choose not to take strict action. Action is being taken against those who are not following the rules,” said a police official, requesting anonymity.

Last year, at least 27,000 violators faced action and some were even beaten-up by the police.