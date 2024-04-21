Action against students at Pune’s BJMC for alcohol party

The Director of Medical Education and Research (DMER) has given an approval to take action against eight students involved in the alcohol party and chaos at BJ Medical College (BJMC) and Sassoon General Hospital, the officials said. . The windows and door of the women’s hostel were smashed, creating panic at the hostel. (HT FILE)

The incident was reported on December 31, 2023, at the women’s resident hostel inside the Sassoon Hospital campus. A few postgraduate students allegedly consumed alcohol at the gent’s hostel and later went to the women’s hostel, which created chaos. The windows and door of the women’s hostel were smashed, creating panic at the hostel. Following this, two female residents complained to the college administration.

A senior official, from BJMC and SGH, said, “The statements of two female and other male resident doctors were recorded. More than ten resident doctors who are accused of being involved in the incident, are pursuing their first and second year of MS orthopaedics and few MD students. The BJMC committee discussed the issue with the other Head of Department and recommended action against the doctors,” said the official.

The news had also reached the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar who had pulled up the college and hospital administration for the liquor party and chaos that took place on its premises on New Year’s Eve during the inauguration ceremony of the new building of SGH held on January 5. Pawar also informed He had photos of the alcohol party and the chaos after the event. It was only after that the BJMC and SGH swung into action.

As per the officials, the BJMC committee had submitted a report recommending action against the resident doctors like an extension of the term, removing the hostel facility and penalty. The extension of the term was recommended for three resident doctors. The action recommended was different for the resident doctors based upon their role in their alleged involvement in the party and chaos. The report was submitted one and a half months ago to the medical education department.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Dr Dilip Mhaisekar, DMER, said, “The BJMC committee had recommended action against the resident doctors stating the term of the students has been extended for six months. We have given consent to it and the college has recommended action against seven to eight students.”

Despite repeated attempts, Dr Vinayak Kale, dean of BJMC could not be reached for his comment.