Actual monsoon still away as pre-monsoon showers hit Pune city

PUNE: The city experienced fairly widespread moderate rainfall Sunday afternoon due to local weather activity. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there was cloud formation mainly in the west and northwest of Pune district Sunday afternoon due to which, areas such as Hadapsar, Koregaon Park and Wadgaon Sheri received more rainfall compared to other parts of the city. Shivajinagar recorded 13 mm of rainfall. The sudden rainfall led to slow vehicle movement and traffic congestion in areas such as Hadapsar, Wakad and Chandni Chowk. Incidents of treefall were reported at seven places in Hadapsar including Sasane Nagar, Shewalwadi, Gadital, Kale Padal, Kondhwa Khurd, Kaleborate Nagar and Tadiwala Road. Many tree falling incidents were reported in the city on Sunday evening. (HT PHOTO)

Dr Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting department, IMD Pune, said, “The moisture incursion is taking place over the state from the Arabian Sea. This high amount of moisture is causing changes in local weather conditions and the clouds formed over the city have caused widespread moderate rainfall in many parts of the city, especially in the west and northwest region.”

Hadpasar more affected by rainfall

The IMD recorded 20 mm of rainfall in the Hadapsar area Sunday afternoon. There was waterlogging and traffic congestion in many areas. Long vehicle queues were seen in Wakad and Chandni Chowk areas with the rainfall slowing down vehicle movement.

Cyclonic circulation likely to form over Arabian Sea

A cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over the southeast Arabian Sea around June 5 under the influence of which, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region in the subsequent 48 hours. The cyclonic circulation over the east-central Bay of Bengal off the Myanmar coast persists. Dr Kashyapi said that the IMD team is constantly monitoring the progress of the monsoon and that people are requested to follow IMD updates to avoid panic situations.

Dust storm in Baramati

Meanwhile, there was a dust storm in Baramati tehsil Sunday afternoon. During the time the storm lasted, heavy dust particles circulated in the air resulting in discomfort to the citizens. However, the dust storm did not last for long and it had no impact on Pune city.