Adam backs Praniti’s candidature in Solapur

CPI(M) leader Narsayya Adam, a popular face among beedi workers, on Monday extended his support to Congress candidate Praniti Shinde for Solapur Lok Sabha constituency. In Solapur, Praniti is locked in a battle against Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Ram Satpute. The polls here are scheduled for May 7.

Interestingly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Solapur recently to deliver over 15,024 homes in the district to beneficiaries from economically weaker sections of society. The project to build houses was first mooted by Adam, who had previously praised Modi for which he was punished by his political party.

Adam and Praniti have previously contested assembly polls against each other in which the former lost thrice. Adam has won the assembly election thrice in 1978, 1995 and 2004 from Solapur. Later Praniti, daughter of former Union home minister and chief minister Sushil Kumar Shinde, defeated him in the assembly polls in 2009, 2014 and 2019.

There was curiosity in political circles on Adam’s stand as Praniti is contesting the Lok Sabha election. With the CPI(M) extending support to the Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra, he also chose to back Praniti’s candidature.

The Solapur contest may be multi-cornered this time as Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and AIMIM have also fielded their candidates.