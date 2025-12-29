Pune: Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani on Sunday described Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar as his “mentor,” lauding his vision and contributions to India’s rural and agricultural development. The remarks came during an event in Baramati, which also highlighted a rare public show of unity within the Pawar family amid political churn in the NCP. Adani hails Sharad Pawar as ‘mentor’ in Baramati as Pawar family reunites

Speaking at the inauguration of the Sharadchandra Pawar Centre for Excellence in Artificial Intelligence, Adani said Baramati exemplified development driven by leadership and long-term planning. “Some places go beyond being mere points on the map and become symbols of progress and limitless potential. Baramati is one such place, shaped by the vision of my mentor, Sharadchandra Pawar,” he said.

The event brought together Sharad Pawar, his nephew and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, NCP MP Supriya Sule, and MP Sunetra Pawar on the same stage. The AI centre, established under Baramati-based educational trust Vidya Pratishthan, received ₹25 crore in funding from Adani, for which Pawar had earlier expressed his gratitude.

Adani said he has known Sharad Pawar for over three decades and credited him for his knowledge, wisdom, and empathy. Calling Baramati a “living blueprint for Bharat,” Adani praised Pawar’s ability to balance grassroots realities with a national vision. “Across roles and party lines, Pawar Saheb’s leadership has shaped India’s agriculture, food security, cooperatives, and the rural economy,” he said.

Sharad Pawar, in turn, described Adani’s journey as an inspiration for young people who dream big. Recalling that Adani hails from the drought-prone Banaskantha district in Gujarat, Pawar noted that he arrived in Mumbai with little and built a business now present in 23 states. “Such journeys inspire hardworking youth,” he said.

During the event, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Vidya Pratishthan and the Adani Group for research and development, placements, and related initiatives. The AI centre is envisioned as a hub for innovation and technology-driven solutions, with a particular focus on agriculture and rural development.

Baramati MP Supriya Sule highlighted the long-standing personal relationship between the families.

“We share a 30-year-old relationship with the Adani family. If I have good or bad news, I tell Gautam bhai frankly, as a sister. He is like my elder brother,” she said.

Earlier in the day, Gautam Adani and his wife, Priti, were welcomed by members of the Pawar family in Baramati. They travelled together in a car with Ajit Pawar, while NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar was seen driving. Several Pawar family members, including Ajit Pawar, Supriya Sule, Sunetra Pawar, Yugendra Pawar, and Rohit Pawar, are part of the Vidya Pratishthan board.

The event came amid renewed political speculation about a possible understanding between the two factions of the NCP. The camaraderie extended beyond the stage, with Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar seen chatting during the programme. Later, Ajit Pawar and his wife Sunetra visited Sharad Pawar’s residence, Govind Baug, for lunch, a first since the 2023 split.

In his speech, Ajit Pawar highlighted the scale of the Adani Group, noting its operations in 20 countries and current employment of around three lakh people, expected to rise to five lakh over the next five years. He also detailed the group’s renewable energy projects, healthcare investments, and CSR initiatives. “They have set up two hospitals worth ₹5,000 crore each, with half the beds reserved for patients who cannot afford treatment. CSR spending is expected to increase from ₹1,000 crore to ₹3,000 crore in the next two years,” he said.

However, the programme drew criticism from opposition allies. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut alleged that Adani’s brother had played a role in the NCP split and questioned the optics of Rohit Pawar driving Adani’s car. Raut reiterated his party’s opposition to what he described as the BJP-led government’s support for Adani’s expansion in Mumbai, which he said harmed the city and the Marathi community. He also clarified that the relationship between Sharad Pawar and Gautam Adani appeared personal rather than political, adding that inviting Adani was a Pawar family decision.

Congress state unit chief Harshavardhan Sapkal echoed the sentiment, saying Sharad Pawar’s inclusive personality is well-known.

“If Adani has learned something from him, it would not be surprising, just as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said he was guided by Pawar in politics,” he said.

Despite criticism from Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT), Sharad Pawar went ahead with the Baramati programme, signalling that personal and institutional engagements would continue regardless of political differences.