Additional local train to run on Pune-Lonavla route

The Pune railway division has increased the frequency of local train service between Pune and Lonavla route from September 1 due to the rise in passenger demand.

Earlier four local trains were running on the route and now one more train has been added to the fleet.

Train no. 01493 will depart from Lonavla at 6.30 am and reach Pune railway station at 7.55 am daily.

Whereas on the return journey (train no. 01494) will leave from Pune railway station at 8 pm and reach Lonavala at 9.30 pm.

“This will reduce the rush of passengers during office hours in the morning and evening time,” said officials.

Revised schedule of Pune-Lonavla local trains

Local No. 01486

Departure from Pune 06.30 am Arrival at Lonavla 07.50 am

Local No. 01482

Departure from Pune 08.05 am Arrival at Lonavla 9.25 am

Local No. 01488

Departure from Pune 4.25 pm Arrival at Lonavla 5.45 pm

Local No. 01484

Departure from Pune 6.02 pm Arrival at Lonavla 7.27 pm

Local No. 01494

Departure from Pune 8 pm Arrival at Lonavla 9.30 pm

Revised schedule of Lonavla - Pune local trains

Local No. 01493

Departure from Lonavla 06.30 am Arrival at Pune 07.55 am

Local No. 01481

Departure from Lonavla 8.20 am Arrival at Pune 9.45 am

Local No. 01485

Departure from Lonavla 10.05 am Arrival at Pune 11.25 am

Local No. 01483

Departure from Lonavla 6.20 pm Arrival at Pune 7.45 pm

Local No. 01487

Departure from Lonavla 7.35 pm Arrival at Pune 8.55 pm