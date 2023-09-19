Addl Sessions Court accepts CBI final report; to begin recording statements of accused on Oct 19

PUNE: The court of additional sessions judge, P P Jadhav, will begin recording the statements of the five accused in connection with the trial of the Dr Narendra Dabholkar assassination case under section 13 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) on October 19. he trial in the Dr Dabholkar murder case is in its final stages. (HT PHOTO)

The court of judge Jadhav accepted the final report filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and allotted an exhibit number for the same during the hearing on Monday, said CBI special public prosecutor (SPP) Prakash Suryavanshi. Judge Jadhav, during the court hearing, asked the prosecution why the final report was filed to which SPP Suryavanshi replied that it was submitted before the court as part of a laid down procedure following closure of evidence.

The defence counsel of the accused also gave his no objection during the motion. “The court has accepted the final report, and the procedure of recording the statements of the accused will begin on October 19,” said Suryavanshi.

The central agency recently concluded the cross-examination of the then investigating officer (now retired) in the Dr Dabholkar murder case and submitted its final report before the court on September 13, wherein it recommended discharge of the three accused – Amol Kale, Rakesh Bangera and Amit Digwekar – citing lack of ‘prosecutable evidence’ against them. The judge then directed the defence counsels to file their written response by the next date of hearing scheduled on September 18.

The CBI had arrested Kale, Bangera and Digwekar in Sept 2018, three months after which, the city court granted them default bail. The CBI also failed to file a chargesheet against them within the stipulated 90-day period. The trio are also accused in the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh while Kale and Digwekar are accused even in the murder of communist leader, Govind Pansare, in Kolhapur in February. The trio is lodged in a Bengaluru jail. The final report mentioned that an examination of the absconding accused – Sarang Akolkar and Vinay Pawar – initially identified as shooters, is needed to unearth the conspiracy.

The trial in the Dr Dabholkar murder case is in its final stages, but the mastermind behind the killing remains at large. The trial is currently being conducted under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the five accused have been charged by the CBI in the case. The court is conducting trial against the five accused – Sachin Andure, Sharad Kalaskar, Virendra Singh Tawade, Sanjeev Punalekar, and Vikram Bhave. While Andure and Kalaskar have been accused by the CBI, Dr Dabholkar’s son Hamid says that the mastermind is still at large.

The murder of Dr Dabholkar is believed to be linked to the killings of other rationalists in India, allegedly by right-wing forces. Dr Dabholkar, while on a morning walk, was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne assailants near Omkareshwar Bridge in Shaniwar Peth on August 20, 2013. The rationalist and founder of the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmulan Samiti (MANS), had dedicated his life to the eradication of social evils, religious superstition and the caste system.

