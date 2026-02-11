PUNE: Following the accident near Adoshi tunnel on the Mumbai-Pune expressway (e-way) on February 3, state transport minister Pratap Sarnaik has ordered an intensive, statewide inspection of heavy vehicles to prevent such mishaps in future. The directive was issued during a high-level meeting at Mantralaya where senior officials from the motor vehicles department and the police were present. Sarnaik stressed that preventing accidents requires not just strict enforcement of rules but also a sustained awareness movement among drivers. After Adoshi Tunnel mishap, Sarnaik directs statewide inspection of heavy vehicles

“Road safety cannot be ensured by enforcement alone. We must bring discipline in driving behaviour and create strong awareness among heavy vehicle drivers. The Adoshi tunnel accident is a serious warning. Overspeeding, rash driving, and negligence cannot be tolerated at any cost. Technical fitness of vehicles must be checked with complete transparency and no compromise will be allowed in issuing fitness certificates. Identifying black spots, guiding drivers before they enter risky stretches, and coordinated efforts between the transport and police departments are crucial. Our goal is clear—safe highways built on the three pillars of strict rules, effective control, and continuous awareness,” Sarnaik said.

The minister instructed that technical inspections of all heavy vehicles across the state must be carried out in a strict, speedy, and transparent manner. Special emphasis has been placed on bringing transparency to the process of issuing vehicle fitness certificates under form 138/A. Sarnaik noted with concern that certain regional transport offices (RTOs) have issued fitness certificates exceeding the permissible number. He ordered immediate inquiries into such cases and asked officials to submit detailed reports without delay.

Recognising the notoriety of accident-prone locations, Sarnaik instructed authorities to focus on highway ‘black spots’. Measures include informing drivers in advance about these dangerous stretches, providing counselling and cautionary instructions before entry, and joint awareness campaigns by the transport and police departments. These steps, he said, must be implemented on a priority basis. Additionally, Sarnaik directed the concerned departments to prepare and submit a comprehensive report outlining long-term strategies to prevent highway accidents before the upcoming budget session of the state legislature. He said that the government’s response, while the pain of the incident is still fresh, reflects a firm commitment to passenger safety and is not merely an administrative exercise.

On February 3, a chemical gas tanker overturned near Adoshi tunnel in the Khandala ghat section of the e-way, disrupting traffic on one of the state’s busiest corridors for nearly 32 hours. Commuters were severely inconvenienced with women, children and senior citizens being among the worst affected due to prolonged traffic congestion. Preliminary investigation revealed that the accident was caused by negligence on the part of the driver who lost control of the vehicle while attempting to overtake at high speed. Referring to the findings, Sarnaik underlined the need to regulate driving behaviour and promote responsible driving practices on highways.