After EVM fiasco, ECI directs to suspend tehsildar, police officials

Following the theft of the Control Unit (CU) of an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) from the Pune district, on Tuesday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) directed to suspension of concerned officers including a sub-divisional officer, tehsildar and sub-divisional police officer. When asked about the same to Pune rural SP Pankaj Deshmukh, he said he had not received any official communication regarding the same. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

In a letter dated February 6, to the chief secretary of Maharashtra, SK Das, secretary of ECI wrote, “In the view of the facts mentioned in the above-referred letters, the commission has directed that sub-divisional officer, tahsildar and sub-divisional police officer concerned be placed under suspension immediately and disciplinary proceedings be initiated against them.’’

ECI also asked for an explanation from the Pune district election officer and superintendent of police in Pune rural for not ensuring security protocols. When asked about the same to Pune rural SP Pankaj Deshmukh, he said he had not received any official communication regarding the same.

Meanwhile, in a significant breakthrough, Pune rural police announced on Wednesday the recovery of a stolen CU of an Electronic Voting Machine from Malshiras in the Pune district. Two individuals have been arrested in connection with the theft and a search for one individual is going on. The recovery of the CU comes as a relief to authorities, who had been tirelessly pursuing leads in the case since the machine was reported missing. The incident had raised concerns about the security of electoral equipment ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

Deshmukh said, “As of now we have arrested two individuals, and the search for one is going on. Accused were produced in court and the court granted them police custody till February 12.’’

Deshmukh said the motive behind the theft will be revealed after further interrogation. Following the recovery, Pune rural police conducted thorough interrogations of the detained individuals to gather information regarding the theft and any potential accomplices.