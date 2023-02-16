After fiasco, police to re-assess SPPU traffic before introducing fresh changes

As police commissioner Retesh Kumaar suspended the new traffic system on Wednesday, Pune Police has chosen to reevaluate the traffic situation in Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) square before implementing fresh changes.

Vijay Kumar Magar, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), said, “For a few days we have suspended the new traffic system. We will see which all internal roads and other connecting roads we can start so after re-assessing the whole area we will conduct a meeting with the commissioner of police, Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) officer and Tata metro officer.”

“We are drawing up a new plan to reduce congestion. We are also looking for alternatives to curb traffic congestion in Aundh. We will also discuss the issue with residents of Baner and Pashan and then we will decide when to implement the new traffic system at SPPU square,” added Magar.

On Thursday, after the return of the old traffic system at SPPU, traffic was moving smoothly with no major traffic jams. The road near Abhimanshree society which was dealing with heavy traffic chaos for the last three days also witnessed normal traffic during evening hours.

The other reason for suspending the new traffic system was the visit of home minister Amit Shah on February 18 and 19.

Varun Desai, student, said, “We have finally got relief from the confusing new traffic system. I request Pune traffic police to come out with a better plan and management next time.”

Aavir Gupte, an IT professional said, “A sensible decision taken by Pune traffic police, a new traffic system was only consuming time. Now we can move towards Aundh from Shivaji Nagar without any hurdles.”

Shagfuta Kazi, a senior citizen said, “Although the new system is suspended, the Pune traffic police officer should remain on duty for the whole day like they did in the last three days.”

After the implementation of the new system on February 13, Pune traffic police had to face protests from a public demanding change in the traffic system.