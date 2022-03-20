After PCMC, PMC, administrator to take over ZP
After Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), Pune rural administration or Zilla Parishad will now come under the state government as the current tenure of the elected members came to end on Sunday.
The elections have been postponed due to the delimitation of block boundaries, Covid19 pandemic and also the political turmoil over the OBC issue.
The tenure of 75 Zilla Parishad members and the 150 panchayat samiti members came to an end on Sunday and now the administrator would take up on the ZP’s functioning.
Zilla Parishad chief executive officer Ayush Prasad said, “Starting from Sunday, the administration would be in charge of policy decisions as the ZP, like the civic bodies and the local governing authorities, would come under the state government. The tenure of the elected members ended on Sunday and now the state government would be in charge of the policy decisions.”
Along with the Pune Zilla Parishad, 22 other Zilla Parishads would also come under the administrator as the tenure for ZP members across the state has ended.
