After PM welcomes calf at his residence, Ajit Pawar takes information of breed at Agriculture College

Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared pictures of baby calf of Punganur, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Monday visited the city-based Agricultural College to gather details of the breed. Pawar spent some time with cattle of Punganur breed and fed them fodder. (HT PHOTO)

The college houses the cattle breed also known as cute cuttle famous for higher milk produce. The rare breed originated from Rayalaseema region in Andhra Pradesh.

On Wednesday, the prime minister welcomed a new member of Punganur, recognised as one of the smallest humped cattle breeds in the world, at his official residence at Lok Kalyan Marg.

Punganur cows are known for their short stature, drought resistance, and ability to thrive in arid conditions, making them a valued breed in regions with harsh climates. Their milk is considered highly nutritious, with a higher fat content than other breeds, which has contributed to their cultural and economic significance in rural India.

“Pawar showed keen interest in the indigenous cow centre and has been visiting frequently,” said a professor from the college, adding that Punganur cattle breed is mainly in three colours — red, white and black.

Agriculture College has indigenous cattle research-cum-training centre. It has established farmer club for increasing the number of Sahiwal, Tharparkar, Gir, Rathi and Red Sindhi cow breeds.

“Visited the Desi Cow Research and Training Centre, College of Agriculture, Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairy Science, Pune. The mind was very happy to see the small and very beautiful and handsome cows of Punganur breed. After inspecting the cows, learned about this new species, fed them fodder,” stated Pawar on X.