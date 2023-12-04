After PMC removes encroachments on Ahmednagar Road, ‘owner’ secures footpath with tin sheets

While the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) recently cleared encroachments at the Vimannagar Chowk on the Pune-Ahmednagar Road to ease traffic congestion, the move caused an unexpected hurdle as one of the residents, claiming ownership, covered the area, including the footpath, with tin sheets after the removal of stalls, forcing pedestrians to use the road to commute. PMC has initiated “Mission 15” wherein it has identified 15 arterial roads where encroachments and illegal banners will be removed even as the stretches will be revamped by filling potholes, clearing stormwater lines, repair of streetlights, and resurfacing of roads. (HT PHOTO)

Bhimrao Galande of Wadgaon Sheri, who claims to own the land admeasuring 2,000 square feet, said, “PMC has acquired our land for developing the Ahmednagar Road at various places. However, we are yet to receive any compensation. With no financial settlement for constructing a footpath on our land, we are forced to secure our property. We supported the civic administration in removing encroachments. Now, PMC should give compensation for our land as per the law. We don’t want transfer development rights (TDR) but compensation in cash.”

Ajay Kamble, pedestrian and resident of Wadgaon Sheri, said, “I work at an IT firm at Vimannagar and use the stretch every day. For the past 15 days, the footpath at Vimannagar Chowk has been covered with tin sheets. Walking on the busy road is dangerous. PMC should clear the footpath for pedestrians.”

Eknath Gadekar, deputy engineer, building development and permission department, PMC, said, “We are clearing the Pune-Ahmednagar Road of encroachments with road department and Ahmednagar Road ward officials. The illegal structures near the Phoenix Mall Corner at Vimannagar Chowk have been removed. I don’t know about the ownership of the said land.”

Sharad Dharav, executive engineer, PMC road department, said, “The owner has covered the open land, including the footpath, after removal of encroachment claiming cash compensation.”

PMC has initiated “Mission 15” wherein it has identified 15 arterial roads where encroachments and illegal banners will be removed even as the stretches will be revamped by filling potholes, clearing stormwater lines, repair of streetlights, and resurfacing of roads. The 15 roads include Ahmednagar Road, Solapur Road, Magarpatta Road, Pashan Road, Sangamwadi Road, Pune Airport Road, Karve Road, Paud Road, Satara Road, Bibwewadi Road, North Main Road, Ganeshkhind Road, and Bajirao Road.