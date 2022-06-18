After SSC results, students in Pune now gear up for Class 11 admissions
PUNE With the Maharashtra state board declaring Class 10 results on Friday, students are now gearing up for the centralised admission process for Class 11. The forms were out on May 30.
Officials from the education department noted that after declaration of Class 10 results, students can fill out part 2 of the form wherein they can opt for colleges of their choice and also set the order of preference of colleges.
Rajendra Zunjarrao, principal, Modern College of Arts, Science and Commerce, Shivajinagar, said that parents and students should visit guidance centres and check only the official website of the education department for updates.
“Class 11 admissions have a centralised admission process. Parents and students should check pre-Covid cut-offs from the streams and colleges of their choices. Because last year, the cut-offs were very different. Also, students should check the aided and unaided sections of colleges of their choice before filling out the forms as college fees differ for them. Sometimes, parents and students get confused and later they realise that they have sought admission in unaided courses,” said Zunjarrao. Some colleges have different subjects and so, students must be careful while choosing these subjects, he said.
“Students get disappointed later if they don’t get the subject of their choice. This should be checked. Also, junior colleges should be checked for an in-house quota. Many parents and students ignore that in the beginning. But students should enquire about the same in their schools so that they can make a better choice,” said Zunjarrao.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics