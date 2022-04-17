After temp drop, clear skies make Pune sizzle at +40°C
PUNE After a brief spell of cloudy weather conditions, which gave respite from scotching heat, the temperature in the Pune city will again rise to 40 degrees Celsius and sky is expected to remain clear, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD)
On Saturday, the maximum temperature of the day was 39.4 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was 20.2 degrees Celsius. However, it was cloudy all afternoon across the city.
“With north westerly dry and hot winds prevailing over the state, temperature at most of the places in the state will remain near 40 degrees Celsius or more,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting department at IMD, Pune.
Since April 12, the temperature of the city has been hovering around 38 degrees Celsius.
On Saturday, Vidarbha continued to face intense heat conditions as Chandrapur registered the highest temperature in the state with 44 degrees Celsius, however, in central Maharashtra, temperature at most places remained under 40 degrees Celsius.
“Temperature is expected to rise across central Maharashtra from April 17 at few places, in ghat areas there is a possibility of light rains,” said the official from IMD.
No rainfall or thunderstorm in Pune
With few other parts of the state receiving light rains, Pune has not received any rains during the month of April.
“Light rain activity continues to elude Pune city as there are no chances of rainfall till April 22. With no system getting formed over Pune, the city has not received any rainfall. No rain activity is expected next week,” said Kashyapi.
-
Four firms, directors booked for duping DHFL of ₹1,057 crore
Mumbai: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police has recently registered a First Information Report (FIR) against directors of four real estate firms for allegedly duping Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited of ₹1,057 crore. The case was first registered at the Nirmal Nagar police station and later transferred to EOW for investigation. HT has seen a copy of the FIR. Dhaval Kamdar, Chetan Mawani refused to speak on the matter.
-
Chandigarh | PU professor duped by Singapore-based firm
Police have registered a case against a Singapore-based firm for duping an assistant professor at Panjab University's department of botany. The victim, Anand Singh of Sector 14, has accused GIC Corporation, Singapore, director Linda of misusing Singh's Canara Bank and Axis Bank accounts. Singh found out that his bank account had been flagged in an FIR registered in Visakhapatnam after a woman said she had been cheated of ₹53,000 over this investment scam.
-
Proposal for allowing viva remotely to be taken up next PU senate meet
Panjab University students may soon be allowed to attend viva remotely via online methods as the varsity senate will take a final call on the same in its forthcoming meeting scheduled on April 26. PU senate, the varsity's apex governing body, is expected to mull over the necessity (or the lack thereof) of a candidate's physical presence at the time of viva during the ongoing pandemic or similar extraordinary situations in future.
-
IVRI scientist develops plant dye-based meat testing kit
You can check the quality of meat before starting to cook it and , for this, Bareilly's Indian Veterinary Research Institute says it has developed the country's first plant-material based kit that is capable of monitoring the freshness of meat and its products. The kit has to be placed on the surface of the meat or inside a packet to check its quality, says the scientist behind the innovation, Dr Suman Talukder.
-
Congress’ Jayshri Jadhav wins Kolhapur by-poll
Congress candidate Jayshri Jadhav won the by-poll held in the Kolhapur (North) assembly segment defeating rival Satyajit (Nana) Kadam of the Bharatiya Janata Party by 19,307 votes, results declared on Saturday revealed. Chandrakant Jadhav died in December 2021 due to Covid-19 related complications, thus necessitating the by-election, which took place on April 12, and saw over 61% voter turnout. Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said it was a “victory of progressive thoughts.”
