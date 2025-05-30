After two tree-fall deaths, Pune civic body decides to trim branches on private properties

Following two recent deaths due to tree fall, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to trim dangerous branches—even if the greens are located on private properties or within housing societies—if they pose a threat to public safety. Ghorpade said the trees involved in the recent two accidents were of foreign species. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accidents in the past week—one at Karvenagar and another near Neelayam Cinema in Sadashiv Peth—triggered public anger and criticism of the municipal garden department, prompting additional municipal commissioner Omprakash Diwate to hold a review meeting on Thursday.

Ashok Ghorpade, head, PMC garden department, said, “The additional commissioner has directed us to trim or cut trees on private premises if it has dried or has overhanging branches extending onto public roads and pose a risk. Earlier, our staff avoided trimming trees on private properties due to jurisdictional concerns, but this approach is being revised in light of recent incidents.”

Ghorpade said the trees involved in the recent two accidents were of foreign species. “Although they appeared healthy and green, they collapsed. Pune has many exotic trees, but we cannot remove all foreign species indiscriminately as it will severely impact the city’s green cover,” he said.

To manage the work more efficiently, PMC has appointed ward-level agencies for tree trimming. “If any agency demands unreasonable charges, citizens can complain directly to PMC or the respective ward officer. Alternatively, residents can hire authorised agencies with permission from the garden department,” he said.

However, citizens continue to express frustration over what they describe as the garden department’s unresponsive attitude.

Yogita Joshi of Sahakarnagar said, “We had requested the garden department to trim dried branches and those entangled in electric wires. They refused, saying the tree was within society limits. But later, when we agreed to pay, the same staff trimmed the tree without any objection.”

Devendra Gadwe, a senior citizen from Deccan, said, “There are several large trees on our bungalow premises, and most branches hang over the public street. I am not in a position to run around civic offices. Earlier, we could approach corporators, but with no elected representatives now, we don’t know whom to contact.”