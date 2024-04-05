After unsuccessful reunion efforts, leopard cub sent to lifetime care at Pune’s RESQ centre

After a leopard cub was found in Nere village, Hinjewadi area, on March 30, the forest officials with the help of NGO partner RESQ Charitable Trust carried out multiple attempts to reunite the newborn leopard cub with his mother. However, the attempt was unsuccessful and the cub could not be reunited with his mother. The newborn male cub was sighted by a labourer engaged in sugarcane cutting on the field owned by Rahul Jadhav. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

So, the cub has been sent to RESQ facility at Bavdhan for lifetime care, informed officials.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The newborn male cub was sighted by a labourer engaged in sugarcane cutting on the field owned by Rahul Jadhav.

Upon receiving the information, a team of forest officials, members of the animal rescue team, and wildlife protection volunteers which was led by Santosh Chavan, forest range officer of Paud reached to the spot.

Prompt response from the forest department and animal rescue teams ensued, resulting in the safe retrieval of a newborn cub.

Recognising the cub’s urgent need for maternal care, authorities opted to release him back into its natural habitat. The release site was chosen to ensure minimal disruption to the cub’s surroundings, with monitoring efforts initiated through the installation of surveillance cameras.

Chavan said, “There were at least three attempts made since March 31 for a reunion of leopard cub with his mother, for this we also asked the farmer to halt the sugarcane cutting work for a few days so that there will be no disturbance in the reunion process. Despite all the attempts, the reunion could not be successful as the female leopard did not come to find her cub. Therefore, the cub is now handed over to RESQ.”

There are certain standard operating procedures for taking care of leopard cubs, the RESQ team is following that procedure and providing good care for the leopard cub, said a senior team member from the RESQ team.