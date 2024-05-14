Age no bar: 102-yr-old casts his vote, recalls voting in first ever general elections in 1952 

It wasn’t just first-time voters, but elderly voters too exhibited enthusiasm during Monday’s polling during Pune the Lok Sabha polls in the Pune parliamentary seat. Ramesh Patwardhan, a 102-year-old, preferred to come to the polling booth at Vishrantwadi on Monday to exercise his democratic rights. Patwardhan said he first cast his vote in India’s first LS polls in 1952. Born on 23 January 1923, Patwardhan (R) recalled how while working in the Popular book shop in Mumbai during 1944-45, he met Babasaheb Ambedkar. (HT PHOTO)

Remembering the first election that was held after the country achieved independence, Patwardhan said, “I remember very well how enthusiastic people were about the very first elections. At that time two elections were held together including an assembly election and for parliament. Two separate papers were provided to cast a vote. I have seen people walk a long distance to cast their vote. I was also one of them. I used to live in Kandivali, and my voting centre was around 3 kilometres away from where I stayed. “

Born on 23 January 1923, Patwardhan recalled how while working in the Popular book shop in Mumbai during 1944-45, he met Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Entrepreneur Aditya Pittie, in his tweet mentioned how his 97-year-old grandmother voted in Pune and how she is an inspiration for all those who are casting votes today. “My 97-year-old grandmother just cast her vote for Vikasit Bharat! Her enthusiasm and determination are hugely inspirational and commendable, and there is no excuse not to vote. Come out and vote,” Pittie said in a post on X.

For the general elections this year, the election commission has provided an option for ‘voting from home’ for senior citizens above 85 years of age. However, despite this option, many senior citizens opted for voting at booths. While some citizens decided to booth voting because of excitement, some of them were unaware of this option provided by the election commission.

Sanyukta Chavan (83), cast her vote at ITI College in Aundh. She came to vote along with family members. Speaking about the voting experience Chavan said, “Earlier I had cast my vote for two elections, this year it was my third time voting. The overall arrangements were good. It was a satisfactory feeling to cast the vote. About the home voting option, I was unaware of it, and since my family members are coming to vote, I decided to come along.”

Veteran Sanskrit scholar, Vasant Anant Gadgil, 94, was among the first to vote at Symbiosis College polling booth at Senapati Bapat road.

Despite the age factor, many travelled far to cast their votes. Mahendra Khatav (87) and his wife Meena Khatav (82) travelled with their family from Mumbai to Lonavla to cast their votes on Monday.

106-year-old Rakmabai Shelke from Pimple Jagtap under Shirur Lok Sabha seat also exercised her right with members from her family accompanying her. Officials from district election commission said, at many booths, volunteers deputed by administration helped senior citizens with wheelchair and other assistance.