Agitations harm SPPU rankings: Minister Patil

PUNE: Maharashtra’s Higher and Technical Education minister Chandrakant Patil on Monday cautioned that repeated campus agitations and clashes were damaging Savitribai Phule Pune University’s (SPPU’s) global image and affecting its national rankings. Minister Chandrakant Patil (right) said repeated campus agitations and clashes were damaging Savitribai Phule Pune University’s (SPPU) global image and affecting its national rankings. (HT)

Speaking at the university’s 126th convocation ceremony, held at the Swarajya Rakshak Dharmaveer Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Auditorium at Irawati Karve Social Science Complex, Patil said that frequent protests and abusive exchanges on campus discourage foreign students from seeking admission. “If we want to build an internationally recognised university, we must enhance academic standards. Repeated agitations create negative perceptions worldwide, which also affect rankings,” he said.

Admitting that faculty shortage was a key reason behind SPPU’s slide in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), the minister said 111-113 posts had been approved but remained vacant for nearly 18 months due to financial and procedural hurdles. “The state government has been facing some financial difficulties and regulatory issues, which stalled the process. Recruitment will be resolved soon,” he assured.

Patil underlined that education should be seen as a tool of social transformation, not just employment. “Education is not just for earning money, but for contributing to the world. By 2047, when India aims to become a developed nation, youth must play a decisive role in driving growth, innovation, and social justice,” he said, while urging universities to tap Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds for laboratories and libraries.

Drawing a historical parallel, he added: “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj always understood the pulse of his people, so they never had to resort to agitations. Universities, too, must identify and resolve issues through dialogue and coordination. Agitations should be constructive, not disruptive.”

Patil further remarked that while SPPU had gained in some global rankings, its national position declined due to multiple factors, including perception. “On social media, higher ranks are celebrated, but when the rank drops, criticism magnifies. That, too, contributes to the fall,” he said.

Addressing graduates, Patil reminded them that receiving a degree marked the start of a larger responsibility. “Graduation is not the end of the journey; it is the beginning of serving the nation with knowledge, skills, and values,” he said.

The convocation was presided over by SPPU vice chancellor Prof Suresh Gosavi, with Anil Sahasrabudhe, , as chief guest.

Chairman of the executive committee of NAAC, Anil Sahasrabudhe, who was the chief guest, urged students to embrace lifelong learning and adapt to new technologies. “Do not fear failure. It shapes the path to success. Truth, righteousness, and continuous learning are the true pillars of achievement. Explore opportunities in AI, start-ups, climate change, and sustainable development,” he said.

He also announced that the current accreditation system of grades such as A and B+ would soon be replaced by a simpler model. “AI today can teach almost everything, but it can never replace human teachers. We will always need human resources in education,” he added.

In his presidential address, vice chancellor Prof Suresh Gosavi presented an overview of the university’s academic and research achievements.

This year’s convocation was among SPPU’s largest ever: 78,609 students received undergraduate degrees, 19,577 received postgraduate degrees, 270 received diploma certificates, 259 were conferred PhDs, 103 received postgraduate diplomas, three were awarded M.Phil degrees, and 54 meritorious students received 89 gold medals for academic excellence.