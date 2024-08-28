Ahead of assembly polls, politicians wooing voters with free religious tours

PUNE: As Maharashtra prepares for assembly elections, political leaders in Pune are turning to religious tourism as a means to connect with voters. From organising Ashtavinayak tours to trips to Bhimashankar and even Ayodhya, candidates across political parties are actively arranging pilgrimages for their constituents. As Maharashtra prepares for assembly elections, political leaders in Pune are turning to religious tourism as a means to connect with voters. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The trend has grown significantly over the years and involves offering free, all-inclusive trips to religious sites where devotees are provided transportation, meals and other amenities at no cost. While the primary focus is on religious destinations, some tours involve historical and cultural landmarks.

The practice was popularised in Pune by Congress corporator, Aba Bagul, who began organising these trips nearly 23 years ago. Bagul, known for his annual pilgrimages to Kashi, has expanded his itinerary this year to include Bhimashankar and even Ayodhya.

“I have been organising these trips for over two decades, and I hope others don’t see them merely as an election tactic. They are an opportunity for economically weaker sections to engage in religious tourism. Every year, I take around 5,000 people to Kashi, booking special trains for the journey,” Bagul said.

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) too has embraced the trend. Dilip Vede Patil, a BJP candidate, recently organised a trip to Bhimashankar during the auspicious (ongoing) month of Shravan. “We had an excellent response, with 1,000 people signing up. Many candidates are organising similar tours, and given the participation of senior citizens, one-day trips are more feasible in terms of safety, logistics, and cost,” Patil said.

Not all political candidates can afford extended tours however. A BJP candidate on condition of anonymity, shared the challenges of organising a trip to Ayodhya. “We received an overwhelming response but due to high costs, we could take only 50 people. While day trips by bus are manageable, an eight-day tour to Ayodhya requires extensive planning and is not financially viable for everyone. To maximise voter outreach, I have shifted focus to shorter trips to places like Mahalaxmi, Tuljapur or Bhimashankar which too have been well received,” he said.

Even Chandrakant Dada Patil, cabinet minister and BJP leader representing the Kothrud assembly segment, has been organising such trips for voters in the Kothrud area over the past two years. His tours cover locations like Jyotiba, Mahalaxmi, Balumama, Gondwalekar Maharaj and Chaityabhumi. BJP spokesperson Sandeep Khardekar emphasised, “Chandrakant Dada Patil has been organising these trips for the last two to three years, and they are not politically motivated. His intent is clear—to provide citizens with an opportunity to visit our religious places while offering a welcome break from routine life.”

So much so that the BJP senior leadership is encouraging party workers to arrange trips to Ayodhya during internal meetings. A senior political leader on condition of anonymity said that more than 30 to 35 politicians in Pune are currently organising such trips. “This trend intensifies during elections, especially corporation elections. It’s effective—when candidates organise trips for 200 people, they gain direct access to 200 families. Spending an entire day with voters helps build a strong rapport, and through word-of-mouth, this connection can extend to over 1,500 people. These trips are particularly popular among economically weaker sections, who might not otherwise have the means to travel.”

Not to be left behind, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has jumped into the fray with party leader Sainath Babbar recently organising an Ayodhya trip and putting up banners to attract participants.

These tours are typically arranged before the election code of conduct comes into effect, ensuring that costs are not counted as part of the candidate’s campaign expenses. What began as a local strategy in Pune has now spread to Pimpri-Chinchwad and beyond, with politicians in other cities adopting similar tactics to woo voters.