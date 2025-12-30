PUNE: As 2025 draws to a close and Punekars prepare to ring in 2026, the Regional Transport Office (RTO) has stepped up measures against drunk driving. The RTO has deployed six flying squads to patrol and carry out random checks across highways, arterial roads and prominent junctions in the city; and initiate action against motorists found driving after drinking. The squads will be equipped with breathalysers to test drivers suspected of being drunk. The enforcement drive will be carried out throughout the night to ensure maximum compliance with traffic norms. Driving licences of motorists found driving after consuming alcohol will be suspended immediately. Ahead of New Year, RTO cracks the whip on drunk driving

The RTO has made it clear that road safety will be given top priority during New Year celebrations. Every year, large crowds gather at roadside dhabas, hotels and resorts in and around the city for New Year celebrations. Several instances of motorists driving after drinking are reported, often leading to fatal accidents. The Pune RTO has appealed to citizens to strictly follow traffic rules and avoid driving after drinking. The special drive is aimed not only at penalising offenders but also at creating awareness about the dangers of drunk driving and reducing the risk of accidents during festivities.

Swapnil Bhosale, deputy regional transport officer, Pune, said, “Road safety will be our highest priority. Motorists should not violate traffic rules. Our flying squads will conduct night-long patrols and there will be no leniency shown towards those who break the law.”

Meanwhile, citizens have welcomed the move. “Strict checking during New Year celebrations is necessary because lives are at risk. If people know their licences can be suspended, they will think twice before drinking and driving,” said Manish K, a city resident.