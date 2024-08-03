Ahead of polls, several projects lined up for inauguration in Pune

Ahead of the state assembly polls, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has listed various development projects for inauguration. Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) has also planned opening of the Civil Court to Swargate stretch on Line 1. The Sinhagad Road is a crucial stretch connecting Khadakwasla, Dhayari, Vadgaon Budruk, Hingne, Narhe, Ambegaon, Budruk and Anandnagar to the central parts of the city. (HT PHOTO)

With polls likely slated for October second half or November first week as the 2019 polls were held on October 21, PMC has planned to launch Sinhagad Road Flyover, Vittalrao Tupe Auditorium at Hadapsar, along with laying the foundation stone for Shastrinagar flyover and an underpass.

The Sinhagad Road is a crucial stretch connecting Khadakwasla, Dhayari, Vadgaon Budruk, Hingne, Narhe, Ambegaon, Budruk and Anandnagar to the central parts of the city. It is the only road that connects to popular tourist destinations such as Panshet, Varasgaon, Khadakwasla Dam and Sinhagad Fort. The residents are awaiting the inauguration of the flyover’s first wing.

PMC is constructing two flyovers on Sinhagad Road — one arm from Vithalwadi to Rajaram Bridge and another from Vithalwadi to Funtime Multiplex. The Vithalwadi-Rajaram Bridge Flyover is likely to be opened to the public this month, according to officials.

Ajay Wayse, executive engineer, PMC, said, “We plan to open the completed 50-metre-long Rajaram Bridge-Vithalwadi flyover stretch with two lanes in the second week of August after the tar work is carried out.”

The decade-long awaited Late Vitthalrao Tupe Auditorium in Hadapsar is ready for inauguration. The ₹35-crore PMC Bhavan (construction) Department project is a three-storey building that has parking lot, seating facility for 900 people with 180 balcony seats and 720 seats in front of the stage, five green rooms with restrooms, one conference hall and VIP rooms, and a 10,000-square-foot art gallery.

Virendra Kelkar, executive engineer, PMC Bhavan Department, said, “The Hadapsar auditorium is scheduled to be inaugurated in September.”

The civic body plans to hold the foundation stone laying ceremony of Y-shaped flyover and grade separator to resolve traffic congestion on Pune-Ahmednagar Road at Shastrinagar Chowk and start flyover construction before the poll code comes into effect.

Meanwhile, Maha-Metro plans to inaugurate Civil Court-Swargate underground stretch and open cable-stayed pedestrian bridge. It also aims to lay foundation stone of 5.4-km Swargate-Katraj underground project after the Centre okays it.

“We were expecting the Cabinet approval at the Friday meeting. However, it did not happen, but it will be approved before the state assembly elections. We have completed tendering processes and awaits Centre’s nod to start the work soon,” a metro official said.

One of the Maha-Metro senior officials said, “The Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) will inspect the Civil Court-Swargate underground project in September and we aim to open the stretch before poll code imposition.”

Maha-Metro has finalised two cable-stayed foot overbridges (FOBs) to connect Chhatrapati Sambhaji Garden and Deccan Gymkhana stations along the Mutha riverfront, one from Sambhaji Garden near Omkareshwar Temple, and the other from Baba Bhide Bridge to the land near Pulachiwadi.

“We plan to inaugurate the veena-shaped cable-stayed pedestrian bridge before the state assembly election,” a metro official said.