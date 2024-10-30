Ahead of winter, migratory birds begin arriving in Pune

With winter round-the-corner, Pune is seeing the arrival of various migratory birds. For instance, uncommon birds flying from or to the African continent and from the northeast have made Vetal Tekdi their stopover. Popular sites such as Nandur Madhmeshwar in Nashik and Bhigwan near Pune welcome various migratory birds during the winter season. (HT PHOTO)

Winter is a crucial period for migratory birds, especially in central and southern Maharashtra which includes the forests of the western ghats. Popular sites such as Nandur Madhmeshwar in Nashik and Bhigwan near Pune welcome various migratory birds during the winter season. With the monsoon just having concluded, there is sufficient water in various water bodies, the weather is cool, and food is available, making it a suitable stopover for migratory birds.

For birders, the special sightings usually begin with members of the cuckoo family such as Common Cuckoos and Jacobin Cuckoos that take a pit stop at Vetal Tekdi on their way from or to the African continent. Numerous other species too take refuge here, such as the Blue-throated Flycatcher from the mountains of northeast India and the Rusty-tailed Flycatcher from the Himalayas before heading to the forests of the western ghats. The presence of these birds creates a lot of buzz among birders in Pune. Scenes of birders huddled together in different corners of Vetal Tekdi are common as birders – young and old, professional and amateur – try to catch a glimpse of these feathered friends, said Ranjit Rane, a bird watcher and member of the Vetal Tekdi Bachao Kruti Samiti.

Rane said that they are organising the second edition of the ‘Vetal Tekdi Birding Marathon’ between November 7 and 12 this year to document the diverse birdlife of Vetal Tekdi and introduce citizens to the natural heritage of these hills through the lens of birding. Like last year, this year too, they are expecting enthusiastic participation from birders across Pune, Rane said.

Shamik Parab, a young birder, said, “The uncommon birds on Vetal Tekdi are like jewels that complement the already vast variety of birds that can be seen here. Some of these are passage migrants like the Eastern Orphean Warbler whereas others simply visit because of the quality and number of habitat present in a small area. These could be the Blue Rock Thrush and Siberian Stonechat.”