Ahilyanagar acid attack: Minor girl suffers 7% burns, accused still at large

A minor schoolgirl sustained around seven per cent burn injuries on Tuesday after an unidentified man allegedly threw an acid-like substance on her in Sangamner taluka of the Ahilyanagar district. The police have formed 10 teams to identify and track the accused. The police have formed 10 teams to identify and track the accused. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Somnath Gharge, superintendent of police, Ahilyanagar, said, “The victim suffered burns on the right side of her face near the eye, with doctors estimating the injuries at around 7 per cent. There was no CCTV camera in the area where the incident occurred; it’s a blind spot. We have collected footage from the CCTV cameras in the locality, and the suspect’s identification is ongoing.”

According to preliminary information, the incident occurred between 11:30 am and 12:15 pm when the girl was returning home from school on her bicycle. The unidentified accused intercepted her on the road and pretended to ask for an address. When the girl said that she didn’t know, the accused suddenly threw a liquid substance from a bottle on her face and fled the spot on a motorcycle towards Vadgaonpan.

Gharge informed that the police are waiting for details from the doctors about the chemical used by the accused in the attack.

The victim was initially taken to a private hospital in Vadgaonpan for first aid and later shifted to a hospital in Loni for treatment. Her condition is stated to be stable.

In her statement, the girl told police that she did not recognise the attacker.

On Wednesday, villagers gathered to protest against the incident and demanded strict action against the perpetrator.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chairperson of the Legislative Council Neelam Gorhe took note of the incident and directed the police to take strict action.

She has called for a fast-track investigation using forensic evidence, CCTV footage and call records, and suggested forming a special inter-district team to trace the accused. Gorhe also stressed recording the victim’s statement before a magistrate and ensuring strong medical evidence.

She further demanded strict enforcement of Supreme Court guidelines on acid sale and action against violators, while directing authorities to provide the victim with free treatment, rehabilitation and police protection.