AI-based tech to be used first time for 8th TET on Nov 10

To avert paper splitting and other malpractices, the Maharashtra State Examination Council (MSEC) has decided to use Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based technology for the eighth Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) to be held on November 10. In other firsts in this exam, every student will be thoroughly screened using metal detectors and every student will have to be present at the examination centre one-and-a-half hours before the examination. The eighth TET will be held on November 10 at 1,023 examination centres across the state, and nearly 18,000 CCTV cameras have been installed in classrooms, centres, directors’ offices, entrances and exits. (HT PHOTO)

MSEC chairman Nandkumar Bedse said, “The examination council has planned to admit each student to the examination centre only after screening him/her using the latest technology for the TET. Every student will be checked through face reading and biometric. This inspection will be carried out as per the information provided while filling the application form and if any change is detected in the students who come to the examination centre, immediate action will be taken against those concerned.” Exam centres across the state will be monitored through a war room set up at the head-office in Pune, Bedse said.

“Even if the examiner does not move from one place to another for a few minutes in an examination centre, an alert will be sounded through this AI technology. Similarly, a system has been set up to check where more than 30 persons come to an examination centre or class,” Bedse further said.

Anuradha Oak, MSEC commissioner, said, “While entering the examination centre, every student and all the officers and employees working for the examination will be frisked with the help of a metal detector. Therefore, students will not be allowed to bring any electronic or metal device to the examination centre. Candidates have provided photographs while filling the application form. A database of all the candidates’ photos has been created. As the candidate enters the examination centre, his/her biometrics will be taken on the basis of which his attendance will be decided. The candidate will then be admitted after taking the photo and verifying whether or not the photo matches with the photo on the application form. This will prevent fake student admission.”

MSEC officials are claiming that such an examination has not yet been conducted even by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC).

A total of 353,937 students from the state have registered for this exam. The number of male students appearing for the examination is 115,626 while the number of female students is 237,417 and the number of transgender students is nine. The number of disabled students appearing for the TET is 4,887. The last TET was conducted on November 21, 2021 through the MSEC, and 468,679 students had appeared for it.