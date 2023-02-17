Ailing Girish Bapat comes in wheelchair to campaign for Kasba Peth bypoll, MVA targets BJP

Despite being ill and unable to speak, MP Girish Bapat addressed a gathering of party members at Lokmanya Hall in Kesri Wada and urged them to work tirelessly to support Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Hemant Rasane in winning the Kasba Peth bypoll. Bapat attended the meeting for 20 minutes and spoke for one minute.

Bapat, who was himself five times MLA from Kasba Peth till 2029, said, “Since 1968, this is the first election where I am not able to participate in the campaign. Candidates keep changing but the party’s main strength is workers. Though some are claiming that it’s a close fight, it’s nothing like that. Our candidate will register a victory in the Kasba Peth by-election.”

A day before Bapat had issued a press statement and announced that due to health issues, he would not be able to participate in the campaign.

On Wednesday evening, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis met Bapat and enquired about his health. Bapat’s absence had been felt by the party since he has a good grip over the constituency.

On Thursday, Bapat decided to attend party workers meeting to energise the cadre. Party’s main office bearers were present for the meeting.

Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party attacked BJP for inviting Bapat to campaign in such a condition.

NCP city unit president Prashant Jagtap said, “Bapat is a senior leader and we all respect him. He is not well. In last five years, BJP side lined Bapat in decision making but they got him even in such condition to campaign for bypolls.”