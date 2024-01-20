Ajit Pawar asks PWD to retain 50 metres width on Khadi Machine-Mantarwadi stretch

During his visit to the city on Friday, Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar instructed the Public Works Department (PWD) to maintain the same width of the road between Khadi Machine and Mantarwadi stretch as Katraj-Kondhwa Road. Ajit Pawar visited the Katraj-Kondhwa Road work site on Friday, along with civic officials including municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar and additional municipal commissioner Vikas Dhakne. (HT FILE)

Pawar visited the Katraj-Kondhwa Road work site, along with civic officials including municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar and additional municipal commissioner Vikas Dhakne.

It was found that the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had kept the Katraj-Kondhwa Road width at 84 meters but later brought it down to 50 meters considering the road widening issue. However, the road from Khadi Machine Chowk to Mantarwadi is 24 meters even as the population along this stretch is increasing rapidly.

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) recently prepared the draft development plan for the area without considering the PMC while marking roads in the region.

As some of the political leaders raised the issue, commissioner Kumar recently promised that the civic body will raise the issue with the state government.

In the backdrop of this, Pawar instructed, both PMC and PMRDA to co-ordinate and ensure road width is adequate to cater to traffic in the area.

“Even the public works department should keep the road width equal to that of the PMC road while carrying out the work between Mantarwadi and Khadi Machine Chowk,” said Pawar.

Dhakne said, “Pawar has expressed satisfaction with the Katraj-Kondhwa road work progress. He has also promised to release ₹200 crore from the state government for road widening on the road.”

Meanwhile, Pawar instructed the administration to replicate Solapur affordable housing scheme in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) for labourers.

Pawar was present at Prime Minister Awas Yojana’s lottery at Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a ceremony at Kumbhari in Maharashtra’s Solapur district on Friday handed over keys of 15,000 homes in RAY Nagar housing society to the beneficiaries in the unorganised sector.

Pawar said, “Such housing facility will be beneficial for daily wage workers, small vendors, industrial workers and vegetable vendors.”

Pawar also took the review of Shivajinagar Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus stand which planned to shift to its original location from Wakadewadi.