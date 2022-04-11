Ajit Pawar backs PMPML shutting rural services
PUNE While the PMPML has started closing down its services in rural parts, there is a growing demand from the public that it resumes these services, which will put a greater tax burden on Pune and PCMC citizens. According to deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, PMPML may go broke if it continues to suffer financial losses.
Pawar, while speaking at a public event on Sunday, accepted that long-distance PMPML buses are putting a greater burden on PMPML and last year, financial losses reached ₹700 crore. “PMPML service is good and cheaper than ST buses. Citizens are travelling for cheaper tickets than ST buses. But all these are impacting PMPML. Last year, PMPML’s losses reached ₹700 crore,” he said. On Sunday, the deputy chief minister inaugurated the Hadapsar to Supe bus service which will go through Hadapsar, Chauphula, Supe, Saswad and Rajuri. After the inauguration, he spoke about the worsening financial health of public transport. “It is the need to have a good and efficient public transport system. No public transport is making profit all over the world. The government is trying to strengthen the public transport as well as purchasing electric vehicles to address the pollution issue,” he said.
As Pawar himself said that the PMPML buses are cheaper than ST buses but bringing more losses, PMP Pravasi Manch said, “It is good that Pawar himself raised this issue.” The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Pravasi Manch has also demanded a review and stopping of long-distance buses. PMP Pravasi Manch founder Jugal Rathi said, “We are raising our voice against long-distance buses for the last many months. PMPML is now providing services to the entire district. PMPML was founded to give better service to Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. PMPML needs to give first priority to Pune city. ST is there to take care of the rural parts. Unnecessary losses are increasing and tax payers are taking this burden.” Rathi said, “Pawar needs to take initative and instruct the PMPML administration to stop buses in rural areas otherwise ask the zilla parishad and district collector officer to create a new system for rural areas or bear the burden of losses of PMPML.”
Recently, PMPML announced that they are shutting long-distance bus routes but day by day due to political pressure, the number of long-distance buses is only increasing.
-
1 dead, 25 injured in accident on Pune-Ahmednagar highway
PUNE One person was killed and 25 others were injured after a car hit a luxury bus on the Pune-Ahmednagar highway on Sunday night, police said. The incident took place at Bajrangwadi in Shirur at around 11.30 pm when a car moving in the direction of Pune rammed with the bus due to which the bus driver lost control leading to the accident. The bus was going to Ahmednagar at the time of the incident.
-
Two ‘seek’ admission to Kanpur’s GSVM medical college on fake allotment letters
A week after a female student from Uttarakhand came to seek admission to MBBS course in Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Memorial Medical College here on forged allotment letter, two other females on Monday produced fake allotment letters before the college authorities for admission to the same course, said medical college principal Dr Sanjay Kala.
-
Woman, paramour held for ‘killing’ husband in Tarn Taran village
A 40-year-old woman and her paramour have been arrested for the murder of her husband Hira Singh (45) at Tatle village falling under the Bhikhiwind sub-division, the police said on Monday. The case was registered on the complaint of the deceased's elder brother, Sukhdev Singh (50) of Tatle village. He accused Randeep Kaur of Ghariala village and Angrej Singh of Makhu village in Ferozepur district of killing his brother. Bhikhiwind station house officer Jaswant Singh said the accused have been arrested.
-
Odisha championship: 3 arrested for allegedly sexually abusing minor athlete
Three senior athletes of Odisha participating in long jump and middle distance running in Odisha State (Senior and Junior) Athletics Championship now underway in Bhubaneswar were arrested on Monday after a minor athlete accused them of sexually abusing him, police said. Suraj Thakur, participated in 1,500 metre while DJagannath Das participated in 3,000 metre steeplechase events. Ashish Patra, took part in the long jump.
-
Ghaziabad school shut, Noida school goes online after Covid spread
Three students enrolled at two private schools in Ghaziabad have tested positive for coronavirus, while 16 cases including three among teachers were reported from a school in Noida, officials said on Monday. One of the schools, located in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram, has announced three days' closure while the school in Noida has moved to online mode of classes for a week in a bid to break the chain of infection, according to their officials.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics