Ajit Pawar clears air surrounding continued absence

Maharashtra Opposition leader Ajit Pawar on Friday cleared the reason for his absence at the Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) convention at Shirdi and other public functions which were held last week.

Pawar attended public functions at Talegaon and Kamshet on Friday.

“I was abroad for the last few days and returned last night. I too have a personal life. I was shocked to see various questions being raised about my absence,” said Pawar.

Speculation around Ajit Pawar began swirling after he left the NCP convention in Shirdi midway five days back. He remained out of bounds for the media. Even as the entire rank and file of the party hit the streets against the alleged disparaging remarks hinted at Sule by state minister Abdul Sattar, Ajit Pawar did not appear before the media to react on the issue as expected, lending further strength to the rumour mill.

“I am not someone who would run away from public life,” added Pawar.