Ajit Pawar death: Crash probe intensifies as aircraft debris shifted to Mumbai

The investigation into the aircraft crash involving former deputy chief minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader, Ajit Pawar, progressed further with authorities transporting the wreckage to Mumbai for detailed technical and forensic examination. Smaller components were packed in sealed boxes, while a large section of the fuselage was placed in a separate container for transportation. (HT)

Nearly five days after the accident, officials on Sunday collected the remaining aircraft debris from the crash site. Smaller components were packed in sealed boxes, while a large section of the fuselage was placed in a separate container for transportation. The material is being moved to specialised facilities in Mumbai, where aviation experts will carry out in-depth analysis to reconstruct the sequence of events leading to the crash.

Officials familiar with the probe said investigators will examine key elements, including the black box, engine assemblies, flight control systems and metal fracture patterns. The analysis is aimed at determining whether the crash was caused by mechanical failure, human error, environmental factors or a combination of these.

The delay in securing and shifting the wreckage, however, has triggered questions from aviation experts and opposition leaders. They have pointed out that standard aviation protocols require immediate sealing and seizure of crash debris to prevent contamination or loss of evidence. The five-day gap between the crash and the movement of wreckage has raised concerns about the possible impact on the integrity of evidence.

A senior Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that once the wreckage reaches a controlled forensic environment, investigators can conduct systematic metallurgical analysis, engine performance evaluation and correlation of flight data.

“While delays are not ideal, modern investigative methods can still extract crucial evidence, provided the chain of custody has been properly maintained,” the official said. “Investigators will closely study fracture points, heat signatures and system response data to reconstruct the aircraft’s final moments.”

The official acknowledged public concerns over the delay, saying the issue would be examined as part of an internal review. “Our focus is to establish facts based on scientific evidence rather than speculation. The final report will clearly spell out the cause of the accident and identify any lapses, if found,” the official said.

The findings are expected to bring clarity to the plane crash incident, said officials.

Ajit Pawar, 66, died on January 28 after the chartered aircraft he was travelling in crash-landed while attempting to land at Baramati airport in Pune district.