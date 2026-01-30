Ajit Pawar death: Zilla Parishad polls in 12 districts, including Pune, postponed to Feb 7

The Maharashtra State Election Commission on Thursday postponed elections to 12 Zilla Parishads, including Pune, by two days following the death of deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash. The polls, earlier scheduled for February 5, will now be held on February 7, while the counting of votes has been rescheduled to February 9. Ajit Pawar’s sudden death has left a visible void in the NCP’s campaign machinery. For the first time in nearly three decades, the Pune Zilla Parishad elections will be held without his presence, a development that leaders across parties say could alter the political dynamics of the district. (FILE PHOTO)

Suresh Kankani, secretary, state election commission, issued a circular announcing the revised dates, citing the three-day state mourning declared by the government after Pawar’s death. “In view of the passing away of deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, the state government has announced three days of mourning. Under these circumstances, it would be difficult for candidates to campaign. Therefore, elections to all 12 Zilla Parishads have been postponed from February 5 to February 7. Counting will take place on February 9,” read the circular.

The decision has a significant bearing on Pune district, where the Zilla Parishad elections are expected to see a direct contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Ajit Pawar, who had long dominated district politics, was a central figure in the campaign and was scheduled to tour Baramati and surrounding areas to canvas support for party candidates.

Pawar’s sudden death has left a visible void in the NCP’s campaign machinery. For the first time in nearly three decades, the Pune Zilla Parishad elections will be held without his presence, a development that leaders across parties say could alter the political dynamics of the district.

Dattatray Bharne, NCP leader and state minister, said the party is still grappling with the loss. “We have suffered a huge personal and political setback. We have not yet come out of the shock. At this moment, there are no other thoughts,” Bharne said.

The Election Commission said further instructions regarding polling arrangements would be issued separately, while district administrations have been asked to ensure that the revised schedule is implemented smoothly.