Ajit Pawar exhorts med education dept. to prepare proposal for raising contractual doctors’ remuneration

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Friday lauded the contractual staff at Sassoon General Hospital (SGH) for serving patients in large numbers and providing selfless service during the Covid-19 pandemic. Pawar also said that the medical education department should prepare a proposal to increase the remuneration of contractual doctors, and assured of cooperation from the finance department. Pawar was in Pune for the inauguration ceremony of the new multispecialty building of SGH and other projects. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Pawar was in Pune for the inauguration ceremony of the new multispecialty building of SGH and other projects. The inauguration ceremony was attended by several dignitaries including minister of medical education, Hasan Mushrif; chairperson of State Commission for Women, Rupali Chakankar; MP Sunil Tatkare; MLAs Sunil Kamble and Ravindra Dhangekar; principal secretary of the medical education department, Dinesh Waghmare; district collector, Dr Rajesh Deshmukh; director of medical education, Dr Dileep Mhaisekar; dean of B J Medical College (BJMC), Dr Vinayak Kale; and chief engineer of the Public Works Department, Atul Chavan; among others.

During the event, Pawar pulled up the hospital administration for an alleged liquor party which took place in the hospital premises on New Year’s Eve. He also criticised the dean of BJMC for the alleged party, reprimanding the hospital administration for the recent drug mafia episode involving drug kingpin, Lalit Patil. “I have received information and photographs which show that a liquor party was held on the hospital premises on December 31 and there was a ruckus caused by people from the hospital and college,” Pawar said, calling out the dean.

Pawar said that it is necessary to increase the remuneration of doctors to make available good doctors for patient care. “During the Covid-19 pandemic, the medical officers risked their lives and worked which made us understand the importance of medical facilities as well as medical officers. During this period, the new building of SGH was under construction and used for the treatment of Covid patients, so other infrastructure facilities could not be provided,” Pawar said.

He said that the SGH should make the necessary changes in facilities with time and authorities should study the best facilities available at private hospitals and submit a proposal for the same within a month. “SGH is an important facility for needy patients and a shortage of funds will not be allowed to come in the way of creating state-of-the-art facilities here,” Pawar said.

Whereas Mushrif expressed optimism about future kidney and liver transplant surgeries at SGH and assured that facilities would be provided to BJMC students for quality education.