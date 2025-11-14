Ajit Pawar explores possible tie-up with NCP (SP) for local body polls

Pune: Following directives from deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, the Nationalist Congress Party is considering the possibility of forming an alliance with the Sharadchandra Pawar-led NCP in the upcoming local body elections to prevent a division of votes. Mumbai, India - July 5, 2023: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar during the party meeting at MET Bandra, in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Although the two NCP factions contested against each other in the recent assembly elections, party workers in several districts are now urging coordination for the municipal corporation and Zilla Parishad polls.

During a recent meeting, several local leaders raised the issue of a potential alliance with the Sharad Pawar-led faction. After listening to their suggestions, Ajit Pawar instructed Pune city unit president Sunil Tingre and party leader Subhash Jagtap to assess the feasibility of such an arrangement and submit a report within two days.

“In politics, there are no permanent friends or enemies. We are part of the Mahayuti alliance, but as some of our workers have suggested exploring an understanding with the other NCP faction, I have asked both city presidents to study the ground situation and report back,” Ajit Pawar said.

Tingre confirmed that a review was underway. “Ajit Pawar has asked us to identify our strongholds and weak spots in every ward. We will also assess whether joining hands with the other NCP group can help prevent a split in our traditional vote base,” he said.

A senior NCP leader, requesting anonymity, said, “It is evident that the BJP will not allocate enough seats to the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) in Pune. Therefore, we may have to contest many seats independently. In such a scenario, if both NCP factions come together for the local elections, it could benefit both sides.”

Meanwhile, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) city president Prashant Jagtap dismissed the idea of any tie-up, saying, “We will not enter into an alliance with anyone from the Mahayuti.”