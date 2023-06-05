Winnability will be criterion while allocating tickets in NCP for Lok Sabha polls: Ajit Pawar

PUNE Pawar (in pic) was speaking to reporters after attending the review meeting of NCP workers and functionaries. (HT PHOTO)

Leader of Opposition and senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) member Ajit Pawar on Monday hinted sitting Shirur Lok Sabha MP Amol Kolhe can be considered as candidate for upcoming 2024 general elections.

Pawar, while speaking in city at a party meeting to review situation in Shirur, Nanded and Jalna constituencies, asked Kolhe if he is interested is contesting the polls again. To this, Kolhe replied in affirmative.

While speaking to media later, Pawar said the decision about the Shirur Lok Sabha seat, currently represented by Amol Kolhe of NCP, will be taken after discussion with senior leaders.

Pawar also said ‘elective merit’ will be taken into consideration while allocating tickets to candidates for the next Lok Sabha elections.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar was present during the meeting.

In the 2019 polls, Kolhe defeated Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil of Shiv Sena (undivided) which contested in alliance with BJP. After severing ties with BJP after the last Assembly polls, Shiv Sena joined hands with NCP and Congress to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Pawar was speaking to reporters after attending the review meeting of NCP workers and functionaries which also discussed preparations for a public rally scheduled to be held in Ahmednagar to mark the party’s foundation day on June 9.

“While allocating tickets for Lok Sabha elections, the opportunity will be given to those candidates who have elective merit,” the NCP leader said.