Sunday, May 18, 2025
Ajit Pawar roots for industry-relevant skill centres for youth

ByHT Correspondent
May 18, 2025 07:56 AM IST

The project at Baner, funded by Tata Group under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, aims to equip around 7,000 students annually with industry-relevant skills

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the incubation and innovation centre in Baner on Saturday.

Ajit Pawar performed the groundbreaking ceremony on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)
Ajit Pawar performed the groundbreaking ceremony on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)

The project, funded by Tata Group under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, aims to equip around 7,000 students annually with industry-relevant skills. While PMC has allotted one acre of land for the centre, a 22000 square feet construction will be undertaken by Tata Technologies.

Rajendra Bhosale, PMC commissioner, said, “Total project cost is 279.67 crore. The Tata Technologies will provide 237.72 crore. The remaining amount will be provided by the urban development department.”

Pawar said, “In the future, two more centres are expected at Lohegaon and Wadgaonsheri. Such centers will also come up at Chandrapur and Gadchiroli.”

