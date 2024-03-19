Ajit Pawar’s elder brother Shrinivas calls him ungrateful; goes with uncle

Deputy Chief Minister NCP president Ajit Pawar was slammed by none other than his elder brother Shrinivas Pawar on revolting against his uncle Sharad Pawar. Shrinivas Pawar, another member of the Pawar clan who has decided to back Sharad Pawar, called his brother “nalayak” (unworthy) and “disrespectful” towards Sharad Pawar. The video of Shrinavas Pawar’s speech calling out his brother was widely shared on the internet on Monday. This time though, Shrinivas has chosen to campaign for Pawar senior’s daughter Supriya Sule. (HT PHOTO)

Shrinivas Pawar said Sharad Pawar has in the past done a lot for them.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“It was because of Sharad Pawar, that Ajit Pawar could become deputy chief minister four times, yet his recent actions have been ungrateful.”

In the past when Ajit Pawar had taken an early morning oath as deputy CM with Devendra Fadnavis in 2019, Shrinivas Pawar was seen standing with his brother. This time though, Shrinivas has chosen to campaign for Pawar senior’s daughter Supriya Sule.

Shrinivas Pawar, while speaking to residents of the Katewadi area of Baramati, late on Sunday, declared his support for Sharad Pawar saying at the age of 83 it is not fair to leave senior within the family. Shrinivas’s son Yogendra Pawar has already announced his support to Sharad Pawar.

“I have always been with Ajit Pawar during his good and bad days. However, during all this, I told him in our discussion that let the Member of Parliament be with Sharad Pawar’s family and you can be MLA here. Sharad Pawar has done many favours to our family in the past and it was not appropriate to leave him at this point when he is 83. It pained me to see how for short-term gains, a senior person is being treated. I don’t think there’s such a useless person like him,” said Shrinivas Pawar with his wife sitting next to him as a part of a small public gathering.

In Baramati, Sule is likely to lock horns with Ajit’s wife Sunetra Pawar.

Ajit Pawar has in the past referred to Sharad Pawar’s age on many occasions asking the octogenarian to retire and hand over the NCP’s leadership to the next generation.

“How can someone muster the courage to ask such a person (Sharad Pawar) to retire and stay at home? I do not like such a personality,” Shrinivas Pawar said.

Srinivas Pawar also mentioned that a few of his friends advised him to be with Ajit Pawar “as the future lies with him”.

However, Srinivas Pawar made his priorities clear that anyone like Ajit Pawar whose thoughts are “not at all sensitive about an elderly person” is very “painful”. Shrinivas Pawar further added saying, “Like every medicine has an expiry date, every relation too has an expiry date. Consider it as an expiry and move ahead in life.”

It was Sharad Pawar who introduced Ajit to politics. After Ajit Pawar’s rebellion within the party, most members of the Pawar clan chose to back Sharad Pawar.

Recently while speaking at Baramati, Ajit had said to the workers that there are chances that “my entire family would be against me. They will campaign against me, but my workers are my family now.”

For the first time, Pawar senior won the Lok Sabha election from the Baramati parliamentary constituency in 1984. In 1991, Ajit, then his favoured protégé, won back the constituency and later vacated it to accommodate his uncle. Save for a couple of years that Pawar’s close associate Bapusaheb Thite represented the seat in Parliament, since 1996, Baramati has been represented first by Pawar and then Supriya, who has been the MP since 2009.