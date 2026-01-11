Ajit Pawar, Supriya Sule unveil joint manifesto, focus on traffic relief, hi-tech healthcare services

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the NCP (Sharad Pawar) on Saturday released a joint manifesto for the upcoming elections to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). The document, released by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, working president of NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule, among others, promised a slew of freebies, including free Metro and bus rides, waiver of property tax for smaller homes, and several other welfare measures. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, with NCP MP Supriya Sule and others, during the release of manifesto, in Pune on Saturday. (@supriya_sule X)

Pawar said, “The manifesto focuses on key civic issues in Pune–tap water supply, easing of traffic congestion, pothole-free roads, cleanliness, hi-tech healthcare services, pollution control, and slum rehabilitation.”

“The manifesto also proposes free travel on PMPML buses and the metro, waiver of property tax for houses up to 500 sq ft, and free computer tablets for students,” he added.

“If voters hand over control of the PMC to the NCP alliance, the party would ‘deliver results, not just promises,” adding that there would be no elections for the next three and a half years, giving the administration enough time to work.

Sule said, “The alliance had a proven record of delivering schools and civic infrastructure even while in opposition and pledged to resolve Pune’s traffic, water and public transport challenges.”

Pawar and his cousin Sule shared the dais at a joint press conference, marking the first time since the party split, signalling a growing proximity between the two factions after a bitter split in 2023.

The NCP, although a member of the ruling Mahayuti, and NCP (SP), a constituent of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), have joined hands for the elections to Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad civic bodies.

Despite being in power with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the state and Centre, Ajit Pawar has been targeting the local BJP leadership, accusing it of derailing the development of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad despite receiving substantial funds from both governments.

The BJP was in power in both civic bodies from 2017 to 2022.

The State Election Commission in Maharashtra has announced elections to 29 municipal corporations across the state, including the PMC and PCMC. Polling will be held on January 15, with counting scheduled for January 16.

(With Agency Inputs)

Promises in manifesto

- Free metro and PMPML bus service for all citizens

- No property tax for small homes

- Interest-free loan up to ₹5 lakh for women who took technical training from PMC

- Daily tap water for every home

- Traffic-free, pothole-free roads

- Regular and scientific cleanliness

- Hi-tech healthcare infrastructure

- Pollution-free city

- Slum rehabilitation programme

- 150 modern schools with CBSE and ICSE standards