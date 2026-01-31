Ajit was in favour of reunion, NCP merger now halted: Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday indicated that the process to merge the two NCP factions, which according to him was slated for February 12, has come to a halt following the death of former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, even as he suggested that leaders from the NCP are no longer keen on the move despite his own party’s willingness. “The merger talks, which had been underway for the past four months, have now been interrupted. Unfortunately, Ajit Pawar’s death has halted the merger talks,” Pawar said, adding that there had been a shared desire for unity. “Our desire is also that the two sides should come together.” (Hindustan Times)

Pawar’s remarks come amid speculation that the urgency shown by Sunetra, wife of Ajit Pawar, in taking oath as deputy chief minister, which, according to some party leaders, was driven by internal anxieties within the NCP. Leaders from the camp said the move was prompted by two parallel concerns: pressure from the other faction to push through a merger, and a growing realisation that without a strong power centre, the party could drift and lose cohesion.

“There may be a feeling that someone has to take responsibility for the NCP, and possibly for this reason, the latest development (Sunetra Pawar’s oath-taking ceremony) may be taking place,” he said.

Pawar also clarified that he was not directly involved. “While I was not involved in the merger talks, it was taking place between Jayant Patil from NCP (SP) and Ajit Pawar,” he said.

Patil said Ajit Pawar wished for the two factions of the NCP to unite in the presence of senior Pawar.

“Eight to ten discussions took place at my house regarding the unification of the two NCP factions. In two to three meetings, Ajit Pawar expressed his sentiments. He had immense respect for Sharad Pawar. He had a strong and insistent desire to move forward decisively in Maharashtra, forgetting what had happened, and strengthening the NCP,” Patil said.

Patil reiterated that the decision to unite the two NCP factions was to be announced on February 12, and junior Pawar had entrusted me with the responsibility of fixing the date.

Earlier, it was reported that the two leaders met on January 17 with plans to announce a merger on February 12.

Sunil Tatkare, NCP leader, meanwhile, clarified that the January 17 meeting was regarding the local body election and an agriculture-related event. “There was no discussion regarding the merger,” he said.