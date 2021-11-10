All Pune schools to reopen on November 11

PUNE All schools in Pune district will reopen post the Diwali holidays from November 11. Earlier, there was a confusion among teachers and principals regarding the reopening of schools. However, other schools from the State are directed to remain shut from November 13 to November 22.

Speaking about the issue, Harishchandra Gaikwad, president, Pune district principals’ association, said that education department has directed all schools to reopen from November 11.

“Ahead of the National Achievement Survey 2021 which is scheduled in some selected schools across Maharashtra and India, schools are redirected to reopen from November 11. The examination is on November 12. However, post the exam dates the education department may extend the Diwali vacations till November 22. The notification regarding that has not been issued in Pune district yet. It is likely to issued on November 11,” said Gaikwad.

Speaking about the confusion, Medha Sinnarkar, principal, Laxmanrao Apte Prashala said that as the dates were announced last minute, teachers and schools were forced to change their schedules.

“When the dates for the survey were announced, we were totally unprepared. Some schools were to reopen later next week. Many teachers and parents had planned vacations accordingly. However, due to the exam, schools now are reopening on November 10,” said Sinnarkar.

She added that schools will be allowed to take three days leave later in the academic year.

“Many schools are now planning to give three days leave during the Christmas holidays as many schools are also reopening from November 10,” said Sinnarkar.

At least 123,000 schools will participate in the nationwide National Achievement Survey 2021. This test aims at assessing learning achievements of students as a sample-based survey. The test will be conducted by the Central Board of School Education (CBSE).