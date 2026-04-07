Allegations of ₹699 crore tender irregularities in CET exams, cell denies charges

PUNE: Allegations of large-scale irregularities in the conduct of entrance examinations for professional courses in Maharashtra have surfaced, with former senate member of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), Dhananjay Kulkarni, accusing the state common entrance test (CET) cell of manipulating tender processes to favour a select group of companies. Patna, Bihar, India -Dec .01, 2024:Applicants looking lists outside examination center before entering an examination center to appear for the CLAT Exam at Magadh Mahila College in Patna, Bihar, India, Sunday,01, 2024.(Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

Addressing a press conference on April 3, Kulkarni alleged that contracts worth nearly ₹699 crore related to examination management and associated services have been repeatedly awarded to six affiliated firms belonging to a single group. He claimed that tender eligibility criteria were framed in consultation with officials in a manner that ensured only these companies could qualify, effectively eliminating fair competition.

Kulkarni said, “I had earlier lodged complaints with the CET cell on June 20, 2023 and December 27, 2023; and possess official acknowledgments. However, no action was taken and I was subjected to inquiries by the police and administrative authorities instead.”

He further claimed that although a complaint had been filed against EduSpark International Pvt Ltd, work orders dated October 14, 2024, were subsequently issued to other firms from the same group, including NITCON Limited and Skill Tree Consulting Ltd. According to him, contracts for CET examinations, learning-testing centres, surveys, mock tests, manpower training and the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) between 2021 and 2025 have consistently been awarded to entities from this group.

Kulkarni alleged that these practices have resulted in financial exploitation of students through increased examination and service fees. He also raised concerns over delays in conducting entrance examinations, stating that they are often not completed before the academic year begins, thereby disrupting admission schedules and allegedly benefitting private universities.

Kulkarni has demanded that the state government immediately halt ongoing contracts awarded to the firms named, initiate a detailed probe into tenders issued between 2021 and 2025, take criminal action against concerned officials and companies, and blacklist the entities involved. He has also called for building an in-house trained workforce within the CET cell and ensuring timely conduct of examinations.

In response, the CET cell, issued a clarification stating, “The tender process for conducting examinations, declaring results and managing admissions was carried out strictly as per prescribed norms. It maintained that the selected companies were awarded contracts through a transparent and lawful procedure.”

The cell further clarified that NITCON Limited, EduSpark and Skill Tree are independent entities. It noted that NITCON is a public sector company based in Delhi, while the other two are private firms.

Officials added that entrance examinations for 17 professional courses are being conducted between March 24 and May 16, 2026, and assured that results and admissions will be completed on schedule. They also pointed out that timelines for certain courses are determined by national regulatory bodies such as the All-India Council for Technical Education and the Medical Counselling Committee, and are followed accordingly.

Rejecting the allegations, the CET cell stated that the claims are based on incomplete information and do not reflect the actual situation.