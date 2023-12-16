Allow people to use grounds for walks, exercise: Shirole

As government colleges and other institutes are not allowing common citizens to use their playgrounds and open spaces for morning and evening walks and exercise, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Siddharth Shirole has sought to allow people to use these open grounds. Among those institutions include Savitribai Phule Pune University, College of Agriculture, Aundh ITI, College of Engineering Pune Technical University, BJ Medical College and others. (HT PHOTO)

Shirole, who represents the Shivajinagar constituency where most of these open spaces are located, raised the issue in the Maharashtra assembly on Friday.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

“Pune is developing rapidly and there are few public grounds and open spaces available for the public. There are government-run education institutions which have big grounds in the central parts of the city. So, such grounds should be kept open for people,” he said.

Among those institutions include Savitribai Phule Pune University, College of Agriculture, Aundh ITI, College of Engineering Pune Technical University, BJ Medical College and others.

Shirole said that since these institutions come under the state government, it should request institutes to allow walkers.

Ravindra Awtade, a resident of Shivajinagar, said, “Earlier, we used to go for walks at the College of Agriculture. But now the administration has stopped people from using the ground.”

One of the office bearers from Aundh ITI requesting anonymity, said, “Walking and exercising should be allowed, but people get their pets along. Sometimes they attack passersby and they even allow their dogs to poop on the premises.”