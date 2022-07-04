Alternate day water supply irks Pune residents
PUNE: With alternate day water supply starting from Monday, residents from various areas in the city faced inconvenience as water storage tanks in several societies ran dry. With no sight of heavy rain yet and less than 2.76 TMC water in the four dams including Khadakwasla, Panshet, Warasgaon and Temghar, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to provide alternate day water supply till July 11. The PMC water department is hopeful that the city will receive rain in the catchment areas in the next few days. The civic body will assess the water situation and then decide whether it should continue or discontinue the water cut.
However, residents are an irate lot. Ashwin Nizampurkar from Purva apartment, Sadashiv peth, said, “Since 11 am, our storage water tanks are empty. Due to ongoing road construction work, we received water with low pressure the whole of summer and now we will get alternate day water supply. Why doesn’t the PMC have proper planning in place so that people don’t have to forgo basic things like water.”
Newly-constructed houses in the city faced more hardship as they don’t have water storage tanks in place. Nikhil Surve, a resident from Sinhagad road, said, “Drinking water is not an issue but as we have a big family and storage facility is not in place, things are becoming difficult to manage. We hope water cuts do not continue for more than one week.”
Vivek Velankar, founder of city-based NGO Sajag Nagrik Manch, said, “Since the last five years, the PMC is making promises to the common people about 24 x 7 water supply for which they are spending Rs2,400 crore. On what basis are they giving an assurance to people when they are not able to provide water to people once a day. It means somewhere, the complete planning has gone wrong.”
“PMC should give in writing that they will provide 24X7 water supply to people irrespective of the rain and dam position. At least due to current conditions, questions will be raised regarding water supply plans,” Velankar said.
A few societies did not face any problems as the PMC made prior announcement. Kunal Khiwsara, Bharti Vidyapeeth, Katraj, said, “In our society’s weekly meeting which takes place every Sunday, we made plans on how to reduce the usage of water so the alternate day arrangement proves adequate.”
The PMC has divided the city into areas based on even-odd dates for providing the alternate day water supply. Meanwhile, an official from the water resources department on condition of anonymity said, “As good rains are predicted in the next few days, we are hopeful that daily water supply will again start in the city soon.”
-
SK Pandey takes charge as new Prayagraj SSP
Shailesh Kumar Pandey, a 2011 batch IPS officer took charge as the new senior superintendent of police of Prayagraj on Monday. Pandey was serving as SSP, Ayodhya before he was transferred to Prayagraj. Pandey took over from Ajay Kumar, who was transferred to CB-CID in Lucknow on Saturday. Pandey hails from Siwan district of Bihar and his wife, Shruti, is the district magistrate of Balrampur.
-
Court releases 8 accused of June 10 protest in Saharanpur
A local court in Saharanpur has ordered the release of eight persons, who were accused of participating in the June 10 protests and sent to jail along with 77 other persons. Police had arrested 85 persons and registered three cases after a massive protest broke out in the city area, on June 10, after former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma had allegedly made some offensive remarks on Prophet Mohammed during a TV debate.
-
Security plan for Ram Janmabhoomi discussed
The security plan for Ram Janmabhoomi, prepared by the Central Industrial Security Force, was discussed at the high-level meeting in Ayodhya on Monday. Senior police officials and general secretary of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust, Champat Rai, were present at the meeting. Additional director general of police (security) BK Singh stated that state forces and central forces are preparing a security plan for Ram Janmabhoomi.
-
Uttar Pradesh reports one Covid death; drop in fresh cases
Uttar Pradesh reported one death despite a downward trend in the new daily Covid cases on Monday, as per the state health department. Uttar Pradesh reported 297 new Covid cases against 65615 samples tested in the past 24 hours, according to the data. There were 318 new Covid cases on June 15, while on June 14 there were 286 new Covid cases. The death of a Covid positive occurred at King George's Medical University.
-
Maha | Heavy rain alert for Mumbai, dists, CM Shinde urges admin to remain alert
An orange alert for heavy rains was issued by the IMD for the next five days following which the National Disaster Response Force deployed its teams in several places, including Mumbai, Nagpur, Chiplun, Ratnagiri and Mahad, Raigad. Newly appointed Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde directed collectors of Raigad and Ratnagiri districts to take precautions in the wake of the alert. “Some rivers have reached the warning level,” read a statement from the Chief Minister's Office.
