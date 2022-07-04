Alternate day water supply irks Pune residents

PUNE: With alternate day water supply starting from Monday, residents from various areas in the city faced inconvenience as water storage tanks in several societies ran dry. With no sight of heavy rain yet and less than 2.76 TMC water in the four dams including Khadakwasla, Panshet, Warasgaon and Temghar, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to provide alternate day water supply till July 11. The PMC water department is hopeful that the city will receive rain in the catchment areas in the next few days. The civic body will assess the water situation and then decide whether it should continue or discontinue the water cut.

However, residents are an irate lot. Ashwin Nizampurkar from Purva apartment, Sadashiv peth, said, “Since 11 am, our storage water tanks are empty. Due to ongoing road construction work, we received water with low pressure the whole of summer and now we will get alternate day water supply. Why doesn’t the PMC have proper planning in place so that people don’t have to forgo basic things like water.”

Newly-constructed houses in the city faced more hardship as they don’t have water storage tanks in place. Nikhil Surve, a resident from Sinhagad road, said, “Drinking water is not an issue but as we have a big family and storage facility is not in place, things are becoming difficult to manage. We hope water cuts do not continue for more than one week.”

Vivek Velankar, founder of city-based NGO Sajag Nagrik Manch, said, “Since the last five years, the PMC is making promises to the common people about 24 x 7 water supply for which they are spending Rs2,400 crore. On what basis are they giving an assurance to people when they are not able to provide water to people once a day. It means somewhere, the complete planning has gone wrong.”

“PMC should give in writing that they will provide 24X7 water supply to people irrespective of the rain and dam position. At least due to current conditions, questions will be raised regarding water supply plans,” Velankar said.

A few societies did not face any problems as the PMC made prior announcement. Kunal Khiwsara, Bharti Vidyapeeth, Katraj, said, “In our society’s weekly meeting which takes place every Sunday, we made plans on how to reduce the usage of water so the alternate day arrangement proves adequate.”

The PMC has divided the city into areas based on even-odd dates for providing the alternate day water supply. Meanwhile, an official from the water resources department on condition of anonymity said, “As good rains are predicted in the next few days, we are hopeful that daily water supply will again start in the city soon.”