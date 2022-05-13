‘Always listen to wife’: Pune top cop cites 'rule book' to Twitter user

During a recent Twitter interactive session with citizens of Pune, police commissioner Amitabh Gupta came up with a cheeky reply to a user who seemed to be in a dilemma regarding where he should relocate. The user on the micro-blogging site told the top police officer that he was planning to relocate from Mumbai, and Bengaluru was his choice but his wife preferred Pune.

To this, Gupta replied, “Both are lovely cities, but the rule book says ‘Always listen to your wife!’ Everyone including me does the same.”

The session was held on Monday (May 9) as part of the city police's #LiveWithCPPuneCity initiative. Citizens asked different kinds of questions to the commissioner, including many on law and order.

One user asked Gupta about wrong-side driving, helmetless riding and negligible police presence on the streets. The police commissioner said that one may not see personnel on the road everywhere, but they have “full control on people who need it”.

“And, without helmet wale badshah ko bhi hospital ka rasta dekhna padta hai (Without helmet, even a king ends up in the hospital),” he added.

Another user asked if it was necessary for traffic police personnel to take away vehicle keys from motorcyclists who jump the signal “inadvertently”. To this, Gupta replied with a question, “Hamesha galti se signal todna zaroori hai kya? (Is it really necessary to jump the signal inadvertently every time?).”

The Pune Police commissioner also interacted with netizens about matters related to the safety of those who travel to work late in the night and the nuisance caused by beggars on roads.

Gupta later thanked for all the questions he was asked during the live interaction, saying, “I answered as many questions as I could in a limited time.”

He added that he will “club and respond to all the remaining questions” at the earliest before logging off.

Gupta was named as the Pune top officer in 2020 after he was sent on compulsory leave for allegedly facilitating the visit of scam accused businessmen brothers Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan and their 23 family members to Mahabaleshwar during Covid-19 lockdown in April that year.

He was given the top position as part of a shuffle in the Maharashtra Police that saw as many as 40 India Police Service (IPS) officers transferred. Gupta succeeded K Venkateshan, who was named additional director general (special operations).

(With inputs from PTI)