‘Always listen to wife’: Pune top cop cites 'rule book' to Twitter user
- Pune Police commissioner Amitabh Gupta interacted with citizens of the city on Twitter as part of police's #LiveWithCPPuneCity initiative.
During a recent Twitter interactive session with citizens of Pune, police commissioner Amitabh Gupta came up with a cheeky reply to a user who seemed to be in a dilemma regarding where he should relocate. The user on the micro-blogging site told the top police officer that he was planning to relocate from Mumbai, and Bengaluru was his choice but his wife preferred Pune.
To this, Gupta replied, “Both are lovely cities, but the rule book says ‘Always listen to your wife!’ Everyone including me does the same.”
The session was held on Monday (May 9) as part of the city police's #LiveWithCPPuneCity initiative. Citizens asked different kinds of questions to the commissioner, including many on law and order.
One user asked Gupta about wrong-side driving, helmetless riding and negligible police presence on the streets. The police commissioner said that one may not see personnel on the road everywhere, but they have “full control on people who need it”.
“And, without helmet wale badshah ko bhi hospital ka rasta dekhna padta hai (Without helmet, even a king ends up in the hospital),” he added.
Another user asked if it was necessary for traffic police personnel to take away vehicle keys from motorcyclists who jump the signal “inadvertently”. To this, Gupta replied with a question, “Hamesha galti se signal todna zaroori hai kya? (Is it really necessary to jump the signal inadvertently every time?).”
The Pune Police commissioner also interacted with netizens about matters related to the safety of those who travel to work late in the night and the nuisance caused by beggars on roads.
Gupta later thanked for all the questions he was asked during the live interaction, saying, “I answered as many questions as I could in a limited time.”
He added that he will “club and respond to all the remaining questions” at the earliest before logging off.
Gupta was named as the Pune top officer in 2020 after he was sent on compulsory leave for allegedly facilitating the visit of scam accused businessmen brothers Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan and their 23 family members to Mahabaleshwar during Covid-19 lockdown in April that year.
He was given the top position as part of a shuffle in the Maharashtra Police that saw as many as 40 India Police Service (IPS) officers transferred. Gupta succeeded K Venkateshan, who was named additional director general (special operations).
(With inputs from PTI)
HC: Prepare list of cases where convicts have served 14-yr jail term
LUCKNOW The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has directed the additional advocate-general (AAG) to prepare separate lists of cases where convicts have served 14 years and more than 10 years of prison term. The court issued these directives while allowing bail application of Rakshpal Singh 'Pali Sardar' of Lakhimpur Kheri who served more than 10 years in jail.
Temples, maths in Ayodhya to be exempted from commercial tax
The Ayodhya Municipal Corporation has come up with a proposal, which when approved by the state government, will exempt temples and maths from paying commercial tax. Ayodhya mayor Rishikesh Upadhyay confirmed the decision was taken at the board meeting held on May 11. Another prominent crossing in Ayodhya, the Tedhi Bazar crossing would be renamed as 'Nishad Raj crossing'. Both the crossings would be remodelled and beautified according to the Ayodhya development plan.
Bihar-based gang of cyber fraudsters busted, three held
In a major breakthrough, the cyber police busted a Bihar-based gang of fraudsters and arrested three of its members with equipment and documents used for duping people online. In one of the cases, they duped a person of ₹17. The cyber police managed to recover ₹8.39 lakh and got it transferred back into the complainant's bank account. Also, ₹10 lakh cash in account of the arrested accused has been freezed.
Heatwave intensifies in UP, Banda blazes at 47.8 degrees
LUCKNOW Heat wave conditions intensified in Uttar Pradesh with the day temperature soaring in several cities and Banda recording 47.8 degrees Celsius, the hottest place in the state on Friday. Kanpur 46.7, Prayagraj 46.6, Hamirpur 46.2, Orai 46 and Agra 45.5 were not very far behind. The maximum temperature in Lucknow was 42 degrees Celsius, which was 2.6 degrees above normal. The western part of the state was likely to remain dry till May 16.
Now, pandas of Sangam to greet ‘jajmans’ with digitised genealogy
Even as the state government and the Prayagraj Mela Authority have initiated several projects as part of preparations for organising a grand Mahakumbh-2025 in Prayagraj, the pandas or traditional priests of Sangam banks, known for possessing documented family chronology of huge number of devotees, too are also not lagging behind. Many of the prominent pandas of the city have started digitisation of family records, most of it going back to many decades.
