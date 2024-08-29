Amid allegations of corruption, PMC reshuffles departments of health officials

Following allegations of corruption and misconduct, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has reshuffled the departments of all health officials in a bid to bring in transparency. Despite the orders issued last week by municipal commissioner Rajendra Bhosale, some assistant health officers were reluctant to hand over the charge of specific departments. After additional directions from the commissioner however, the officials finally took charge of the newly assigned departments. Earlier in July, the PMC had intensified investigations into allegations of corruption and misconduct levelled at its assistant health officer/s. Two inquiries were launched: (HT PHOTO)

Earlier in July, the PMC had intensified investigations into allegations of corruption and misconduct levelled at its assistant health officer/s. Two inquiries were launched: one by the then health chief Dr Kalpana Baliwant, and another by additional municipal commissioner Prithviraj B P to probe the matter, officials said.

A senior official on condition of anonymity said, “Two departments, the Urban Poor Health Scheme (UPHS) and Bombay Nursing Home Act registration were with an assistant health officer for several years. The heads of departments as per the protocol have to be changed after every three years. As this was not followed, the commissioner made the decision amid allegations of corruption.”

PMC chief Bhosale on August 22 issued an order directing a reshuffling of all departments and health programmes between officials of the health department. All the officials agreed and began the process of handing over the formerly held departments. However, the assistant health officer who is under scrutiny went on leave without formally handing over charge of the UPPHC and Nursing Home Registration departments or taking charge of the new departments.

Dr Nina Borade, health chief of the PMC, said that the assistant health officer went on leave without taking charge of the new departments and programmes, and handing over charge of the old departments. Following this in the absence of the official, they have given charge of the departments to new officials as per directions of the municipal commissioner, she said. “The department cannot wait for the official to return on duty. The orders have to be followed as the delays can affect the public. Also, if the officials don’t return early, the charge of the new departments will be temporarily given to some other official,” she said.