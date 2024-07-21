Amid Khedkar row, demand for disability certificates’ validation

Amid the controversy around the disability certificate submitted by probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar – who is under fire for alleged misuse of power and privileges – there is a growing clamour for stricter validation procedures to ensure transparency and authenticity. Khedkar has come under scrutiny for the veracity of the disability certificate submitted by her during the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam, highlighting potential gaps in the current verification process. Joshi suggested that there should be a separate mechanism for validation of disability certificates issued by respective hospitals in order to maintain transparency. (HT PHOTO)

Prahar Apang Kranti Andolan, which advocates the rights of disabled persons, is now demanding the establishment of a separate validation process to scrutinise disability certificates issued by respective hospitals. The aim is to ensure accountability and reliability in the issuance of disability certificates which are crucial documents for individuals with disabilities.

Sangeeta Joshi, head of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Prahar Apang Kranti Andolan, said, “As we can see, there are many instances where controversial disability certificates have been submitted during government exams to get seats from the disabled quota.” Joshi said that the reason behind such lapses is that people can easily get disability certificates by applying online which not only affects those who are genuinely disabled but also raises questions about selection processes.

Joshi suggested that there should be a separate mechanism for validation of disability certificates issued by respective hospitals in order to maintain transparency. Akin to a caste validity committee, a disability validity committee should be formed under which the validation process should be carried out. This will prevent misuse and false claims, thereby maintaining the integrity of affirmative action policies and programmes. The said disability validity committee will provide impartial and thorough evaluation of each disability certificate, minimising the risk of fraudulent submissions. This will help regain public confidence in the system, reassuring stakeholders that disability benefits and accommodations are allocated fairly and equitably.

However, Pravin Kundlik Puri, commissioner, persons with disabilities, said that as of now, there is no such act (law) to validate disability certificates. “The caste certificates’ validation process is as per the caste certificate validation act. As of now, no such law exists for disability certificates. But each and every recruitment agency has the final authority to cross-verify disability certificates submitted by respective candidates. Accordingly, they can verify these.”

Prahar Apang Kranti Andolan contested Puri’s stance saying that cross-verification of disability certificates is only carried out after allegations emerge against any particular candidate. In the event there are no allegations, candidates can easily enter government services by submitting disability certificates. Hence, each and every disability certificate issued must be validated.